TLC's 90 Day Fiancé Love in Paradise Returns for Season 3 With LGBTQ Couple VaLentine and Carlos Heading Down the Aisle
As the first LGBTQ interracial and intercultural couple, De Juan VaLentine, who is Black, Gay, and Polyamorous, and Carlos Jimenez, who is Columbian and identifies as Bisexual, have made history on the TLC Networks entire 90 Day Fiancé franchise.
VaLentine prepares to look his best from head to toe for his wedding to Carlos. Watch to see what happens every Monday on TLC 90 Day Fiancé Love in Paradise Season 3.
After two years of virtual courtship, intercultural couple VaLentine, a Los Angeles resident, and Carlos who lives in Columbia struggle to get past their drama.
I never expected to put my love story on a national and even an international platform. Finding love is my priority, but more importantly I want people to know that love is love!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Relationships are hard; compound that with a long-distant relationship and complications and drama create an explosive mix. Imagine virtually dating then falling in love with someone living in a different country.
Will love conquer all? Tune in to TLC's 90 Day Fiancé Love in Paradise every Monday night to follow the journey of De Juan VaLentine and Carlos Jimenez to find out. In the last season, the LGBTQ intercultural couple who fell in love over video chat during the pandemic, met after two years of virtual courtship in Columbia for the first time. It was love at first embrace; VaLentine was ready and proposed marriage.
VaLentine originally from Brooklyn, New York and Carlos, a native of Columbia, are hot-blooded, handsome, alpha males who are very different: culturally, racially, and are the polar opposite on how they navigate their sexuality among family and friends. VaLentine is out and proud and Carlos is recently out with only one family member, his sister. VaLentine charted new waters and became the first Black, Gay and Polyamorous person of color on the TLC Networks entire 90 Day Fiancé franchise in 2022.
"I never expected to put my love story on a national and even international platform," said VaLentine. "Finding love is my priority, but more importantly I want people to know that love is love and embracing who you are is freeing, be yourself and the heart will follow."
Season 3 opens with VaLentine and Carlos preparing for their wedding and secrets emerge; Carlos' feelings for another could destroy their plans. Will VaLentine and Carlos be able to work out their issues before they get married and find the happiness they long for? Don't miss a moment of VaLentine and Carlos' love story as they go through the ups and downs of their relationship and their culture clashes between them. 90 Day Fiancé Love in Paradise Season 3 airs every Monday night at 9/8c on TLC.
About VaLentine
De Juan VaLentine often referred to simply as "VaLentine", began his career in entertainment as a singer/ songwriter. During his time in the music industry "VaLentine" worked with various songwriters and music producers, from Grammy Award Winning Songwriters like "Gordon Chambers" to chart topping Music Producers such as "Fuego". Moving from Brooklyn, New York where he was born and raised to Los Angeles, California to join "Sly Jordan" (Aftermath Recording Label) and a slew of other talented songwriter producers was an exciting and life changing step for him.
Under the umbrella of his production company VALENTINE ENTERTAINMENT, INC., VaLentine began to make his own "unique" contribution to the world. He was recruited as a producer and music supervisor for the National Council of Negro Women's Annual "Red Ribbon Affair," a non- profit fundraiser for HIV & AIDS Education and Healthcare. He also served on the Board of Directors for "Reach LA" (HIV & AIDS Prevention Education for Youth of Color). VaLentine’s unique background in entertainment, his work as a consultant Senior Human Resources Executive for large non-profit and for- profit organizations for over 17+yrs and serving as an Adjunct University Professor for over 6+ years has molded him into a very effective strategic partner and influencer when partnering with organizations that service the "Community."
Anyone who "knows" VaLentine can attest to his passion surrounding Politics, Equality, and a variety of Social and Economical injustices. Identifying as an African-American Gay Male, VaLentine created Crucial Conversations Programming that focuses on producing media content which inspires positive change by way of Crucial Conversations and Courageous Calls to Action!
