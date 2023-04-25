Alignable Business Person of the Year in Woodstock goes to Business and Marketing Coach Stephanie Hines

Stephanie Hines, founder of Stephanie Hines Coaching Stephanie Hines Coaching Logo

WOODSTOCK, GA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Hines Coaching was voted Woodstock’s Alignable Local Business Person of the Year for 2023 - the second time the business and marketing coach received the honor for supporting businesses in her community.

“One of the easiest things, that comes so naturally for me is to give gratitude, a compliment, champion, and support the people I know, love and trust!” said Stephanie Hines, considered “Highly Recommended” according to her Alignable profile. “I am grateful for the network of small business owners who took the time to vote for me. The fulfillment that comes from working together and helping one another is inspiring.”

Alignable is the largest online referral network for small businesses in North America with almost 8 million members. The organization called this year’s competition “a virtual love fest for small business owners who go out of their way to help others” with a 61 percent spike in participation and a 55 percent increase in winners. Hines is one of almost 4,000 local business people recognized in their communities.

"Stephanie is upbeat and dives deep into our business,” wrote Jason Love, CEO of Quick Response Fire Protection, Inc. in Cartersville, Georgia and an Alignable member. “She is always helping us strategize and come up with new ideas to grow."

Stephanie Hines Coaching helped Quick Response Fire Protection scale from a 6-figure company to 8-figures within a five year period. Known internationally for her novel approach, Hines creates custom strategies to scale small- and medium-sized businesses to 6, 7 and 8-figures, showing business leaders how to create the business of their dreams and the life they deserve.

"Stephanie Hines is an incredible business coach,” shared Susan Reagan, an HR consultant with Inspiring HR. “Her strategies have helped transform many businesses and increase their bottom line. "

Stephanie Hines also received Alignable Local Business Person of the Year for 2021.

"Stephanie goes over and beyond!! She always comes up with new strategies for our business marketing,” said Michelle Darko, owner of Zilliant Innovations, which provides tile, stone and grout restoration in Milton, Georgia. "Stephanie is very knowledgeable in the marketing industry. She helps grow businesses in areas where we did not know had growth. She always has new ideas for us to reach our goals.”

Stephanie Hines Coaching is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia and offers business and marketing coaching services including one-on-one coaching, Reignite Coaching Programs for mastering the most challenging areas in business, and Mastermind experiences that help entrepreneurs build their businesses side-by-side with other professionals. https://stephaniehines.com/

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Alignable has almost 8 million members and millions of connections across more than 35,000 local communities, Alignable is the online network where small business owners across North America drive leads and prospects, generate referrals, land new business, build trusted relationships, and share great advice. Members use Alignable to get the industry answers they need, connect within their local business community or across the country, and increase buzz for their business.