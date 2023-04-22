Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of 6th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce two arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, April 21, 2023, in the 1300 block of 6th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:46 am, the victim and the suspects were arguing at the listed location. During the argument, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. A Fifth District Sergeant and a Metro Transit Officer where in the area of the listed location when they heard the sounds of gunshots. They observed the suspects fleeing and were able to apprehend both suspects. Two firearms were recovered. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, April 21, 2023, the following people were arrested:

32-year-old Eric Cisneros, of Silver Spring, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

32-year-old Tyland Rollins of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Metro Transit Police Department for their assistance in this case.