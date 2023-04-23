International Forwarding Academy adds options to include webinars in its service offerings

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Forwarding Academy (IFA), a leading freight forwarding school and provider of training services for the international forwarding and logistics industry, has announced that it will now offer webinars as part of its service offerings. This new option will allow IFA to provide even more value to its clients by offering a more comprehensive training experience in key areas such as international freight forwarding regulatory compliance, import/export and supply chain management.

The decision to add webinars to its service offerings was made after IFA recognized the need to offer a more flexible and convenient way for clients to access its training services. With the growing demand for remote learning, webinars are the perfect solution to ensure that clients can access IFA's expertise and training materials from anywhere in the world.

"We understand the importance of staying up-to-date with regulatory compliance and industry best practices," said Frank Szewczyk, Managing Partner of IFA. "Our webinars will provide clients with the opportunity to learn about these key areas from experienced trainers with extensive knowledge of the industry."

The International Forwarding Academy is a leading provider of training services for the international forwarding and logistics industry, with a focus on international freight forwarding, regulatory compliance, import/export, and supply chain management. With over 20 years of training experience, IFA has established itself as a trusted source of expertise and knowledge for clients around the world. For more information, please www.InternationalForwardingAcademy.com

"We believe that our webinars will be an invaluable resource for our clients when it comes to staying up-to-date with the latest industry developments and regulations," said Smith. "By offering this service alongside our other training options, we are providing a comprehensive range of options to suit all learning needs."

In addition to the webinars, IFA will continue to offer its traditional training services, including in-person workshops, on-site training, and e-learning courses. With this new addition, IFA is confident that it will be able to offer its clients a more comprehensive and flexible range of training options than ever before.

"We are committed to providing the best possible training experience to our clients," said Szewczyk. "By offering webinars alongside our other training options, we are confident that we can meet the needs of clients in a variety of different contexts and situations."

About International Forwarding Academy:

The International Forwarding Academy is a leading provider of training services for the international forwarding and logistics industry, with a focus on regulatory compliance, import/export, and supply chain management. With over 20 years of training experience, IFA has established itself as a trusted source of expertise and knowledge for clients around the world.