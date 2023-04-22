Final state budget agreement boosts funding for students, workers, behavioral health, housing, climate action

There were 280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,945 in the last 365 days.
OLYMPIA – Budget leaders in the Washington State Legislature announced an agreement today on a $69.3 billion, two-year budget to fund critical state services, including behavioral health, public schools, affordable housing, and a historic investment to address the climate crisis.
The two-year operating budget adds roughly $4.7 billion in new spending, leaves $3 billion in total reserves, and does not rely on any new general taxes or fees. It also maintains the services expanded using federal funds during the pandemic that protected vulnerable Washingtonians.
“Our new budget investments reflect the needs we see in communities across the state. People want strong schools, safe communities, affordable housing, climate action, and an innovative economy,” said Sen. Christine Rolfes (D-Bainbridge Island), chair of the Senate Ways & Means Committee. “This is a responsible spending plan that will improve lives and move our state forward.”
“This budget reflects the values of Democrats who have listened to the people of Washington and takes a holistic approach to meeting the needs of our communities. By lifting up those who have historically been excluded from access and opportunity, we have a resilient budget with investments that will put people first sustainably and responsibly,” said Rep. Timm Ormsby (D-Spokane), House Appropriations Committee chair.
The budget includes $2.9 billion in total new spending for K-12 education, the largest investment since the McCleary court decision. That includes continued rollout of the past biennium’s investments in nurses, counselors, and social workers in schools, lowering the financial burden on school districts. Special education will receive a significant new investment of $417 million. An additional $91 million will create more slots for children eligible for the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, continuing the Legislature’s commitment to expanding access to all qualifying families by 2027.
Roughly $1.2 billion ($603 million in new state money) in state and federal funds will go to respond to the state’s behavioral health challenges, addressing the Legislature’s Blake bill, SB 5536, adding new treatment facilities, more community-based housing, and new programs to support people with developmental disabilities and chronic mental illness. The budget also provides funding to boost treatment services for children and youth. Roughly $140 million from opioid settlement agreements will support treatment for substance use disorder.
The budget includes an additional $16 million to protect access to reproductive care and to support community clinics seeing sharp increases of out-of-state patients. Another $7 million was added to the current supplemental budget to meet immediate needs.
A total of $519 million will go toward housing and the immediate shelter needs of people experiencing homelessness across our state, including the state’s successful Right of Way Safety Initiative to transition unsheltered people to safer housing and services. Combined with investments from the proposed capital budget, new housing-related investments will exceed $1 billion.
Poverty reduction programs provide critical funding to keep people from harm. This budget funds those commitments, including $95 million for food assistance; $44 million for an eight percent increase to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program (TANF), the Aged, Blind, or Disabled program (ABD), and other cash assistance programs; $81 million for refugee support and education; and $19 million expanding TANF, including the diaper subsidy.
For the first time, the budget allocates funding from the Climate Commitment Act — more than $400 million — for projects to reduce carbon emissions and help prepare our communities for droughts, flooding, and other threats triggered by the climate crisis. Projects will focus on supporting overburdened communities, carbon sequestration, clean energy, energy efficiency in homes and buildings, and salmon recovery.
To improve public safety, the budget includes funding for enhanced reentry services for incarcerated individuals, new regional law enforcement training centers, and support for the state’s new agency focused on firearm violence prevention.
The budget also continues funding Washington’s new Working Families Tax Credit, which is currently accepting its first applications for up to $1,200 a year for low-income families.
The plan marks another milestone by eliminating the state’s unfunded pension liability for state retirement plans, saving the state billions of dollars over the next decade.
The budget is scheduled to receive floor votes in the House and Senate on Sunday, the final day of the 105-day legislative session.
2023-25 OPERATING BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS
(Numbers represent total new spending over two years. In some cases, totals include federal or other supplementary funds.)
K-12 Education and Higher Education:
Targeted Equity Investments:
Housing, Human Services, and Poverty Reduction
Public Health, Behavioral Health, Long-Term Care, and Developmental Disabilities:
Climate Commitment Act and Natural Resources:
For more information:
Budget details are available at fiscal.wa.gov.
The signing of the conference committee report is available on TVW here. (Saturday, April 22, noon)
Senate and House floor votes will be streamed on TVW. (Sunday, April 23, 1 p.m.)