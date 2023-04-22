The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel

22/04/2023

69

On April 20, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Eli Cohen.

The guest conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the head of the Turkmen state from Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The President of Turkmenistan, in turn, conveyed his best wishes to the top leadership of the State of Israel.

As the head of Turkmenistan noted, the current visit of the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry to our country is considered as a significant stage in the further development of interstate relations.

As noted, October 8 this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In recent years, Turkmenistan and Israel have gained positive experience of cooperation in a number of areas.

The active nature of bilateral partnership and diplomatic relations is evidenced by mutual visits at the level of government delegations and consultations through foreign ministries, as well as the grand opening of a new building of the Embassy of the State of Israel in Ashgabat.

The parties interact in a coordinated manner within the framework of authoritative international structures, primarily the UN and its specialized agencies.

One of the priority vectors of Turkmen-Israeli cooperation is the trade and economic sphere. It was noted that the intensification of visits by representatives of the public and private sectors, the organization of exhibitions of products manufactured by the two countries and technological developments will contribute to the development of mutually beneficial partnership.

For its part, Turkmenistan is interested in a wide acquaintance with the achievements of Israel in the field of agriculture, water-saving technologies, digitalization and healthcare.

Cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere plays an important role in strengthening Turkmen-Israeli relations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs confirmed Israel's intention to expand the multi-vector partnership with Turkmenistan.

At the end of the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Eli Cohen expressed confidence that the traditionally friendly interstate dialogue would continue to successfully develop in a constructive manner, filled with new concrete content.