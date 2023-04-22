A scientific conference on water management was held

On April 22, 2023, a scientific conference was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the topic “Management of water resources in the context of climate change”.

The heads and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, relevant ministries and departments of our country, heads of diplomatic missions of foreign states and representative offices of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, teachers and students of higher educational institutions took part in the conference.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova in her speech noted that water resources play a key role in achieving sustainable development in Central Asia, and transboundary water cooperation is an essential component in ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the region. It was emphasized that issues related to water issues have become even more urgent in connection with the problem of global climate change. That is why the issues of careful and rational use of water resources come to the fore today/

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as specialists experts from ministries and departments of our country spoke during the conference.

During the speeches, it was especially emphasized the issues of rational use of water resources require close international cooperation. Special emphasis was placed on the fact that in order to solve this problem in a changing climate, it is necessary to fulfill a large number of tasks specified in the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In this context, the efforts of each country, international and regional organizations, scientific institutions, experts are important, a multilateral exchange of information, opinions, knowledge and technologies is necessary.