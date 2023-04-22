Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement in recognition of Earth Day:

"Addressing the first Earth Day gathering in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park on this day fifty-three years ago, Maine Senator Ed Muskie called for ‘an environmental revolution,’ and told the 30,000 people assembled, ‘we are not powerless to accomplish this change, but we are powerless as a people if we wait for someone else to do it for us.’ For more than half a century, Maine people have heeded Senator Muskie’s call to action. Instead of waiting for others to lead, Maine people have worked to protect our precious natural resources, and in doing so, protect our health, our economy, and our very way of life. In my first year as Governor, I declared that ‘Maine Won’t Wait’ any longer to combat the impact of climate change on our state, and my Administration has made significant strides toward building a greener, more sustainable future for this place we cherish as our home. On this Earth Day, let us remember Senator Muskie’s call to take action and recommit ourselves to continuing to lead here in Maine.”