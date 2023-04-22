DEQ Issues Air Quality Alerts for 21 Eastern NC Counties due to Croatan National Forest Fire

Air quality across much of eastern North Carolina is under Code Orange, Code Red or Code Purple alerts due to smoke and ash from the active wildfire in the Croatan National Forest. Anyone who can see or smell smoke is encouraged to limit time outdoors.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued the air quality alerts Friday evening in response to the rapidly developing and uncontrolled fire in southwest Craven County. The fire is producing a large plume of heavy smoke across the area.

Both Craven and Jones counties are under a Code Purple Air Quality alert. All residents should avoid outdoor exercise and limit their time outside until conditions improve.

Code Red conditions are possible further north over Pitt, Beaufort and Pamlico counties. In Code Red, some people may experience health effects from prolonged exposure to polluted air. Sensitive populations, including older adults, younger children and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, are more likely to be impacted and should avoid outdoor exercise.

Code Orange conditions will be possible over a broad swath of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret and Onslow counties. Sensitive populations may still experience health impacts when outdoors for prolonged times in these conditions.

A passing cold front late Saturday is hoped to push this smoke to the east. These alerts will remain in effect until midnight Saturday.

This is a rapidly developing situation. For the latest air quality information, visit the Air Quality Portal online. DEQ’s website has a list of resources for keeping safe around wildfire smoke.