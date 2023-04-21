Senate Resolution 97 Printer's Number 626

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, physical abilities

or branch of service; and

WHEREAS, Military sexual trauma can occur at any time or

place during military service, whether on or off duty and on or

off base; and

WHEREAS, The psychological impact of military sexual trauma

and the resulting trauma can push survivors out of military

service and lead to tremendous difficulty readjusting to their

civilian lives; and

WHEREAS, The United States Department of Defense's 2021

Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military revealed in

stark detail that sexual assault and sexual harassment remain

persistent and distressing problems in the military; and

WHEREAS, Service member sexual assault reports increased by

13% in 2021, compared to the 2020 report; and

WHEREAS, Shame and stigma create a barrier to reporting

sexual assault; and

WHEREAS, On average, only one out of every three sexual

assault survivors come forward to report the assault; and

WHEREAS, Even though women make up only 20% of the United

States Armed Forces members, they are the target of 63% of

sexual assaults; and

WHEREAS, Sexual assault in the military is not only a women's

issue; and

WHEREAS, More than 100,000 men have been sexually assaulted

in the military in recent decades; and

WHEREAS, In today's military, military sexual assault

survivors are often forgotten; and

WHEREAS, Prior to being assaulted, many military sexual

assault survivors had dreams of serving for 20 or more years in

