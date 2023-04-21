Senate Resolution 97 Printer's Number 626

There were 398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,792 in the last 365 days.
or branch of service; and
WHEREAS, Military sexual trauma can occur at any time or
place during military service, whether on or off duty and on or
off base; and
WHEREAS, The psychological impact of military sexual trauma
and the resulting trauma can push survivors out of military
service and lead to tremendous difficulty readjusting to their
civilian lives; and
WHEREAS, The United States Department of Defense's 2021
Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military revealed in
stark detail that sexual assault and sexual harassment remain
persistent and distressing problems in the military; and
WHEREAS, Service member sexual assault reports increased by
13% in 2021, compared to the 2020 report; and
WHEREAS, Shame and stigma create a barrier to reporting
sexual assault; and
WHEREAS, On average, only one out of every three sexual
assault survivors come forward to report the assault; and
WHEREAS, Even though women make up only 20% of the United
States Armed Forces members, they are the target of 63% of
sexual assaults; and
WHEREAS, Sexual assault in the military is not only a women's
issue; and
WHEREAS, More than 100,000 men have been sexually assaulted
in the military in recent decades; and
WHEREAS, In today's military, military sexual assault
survivors are often forgotten; and
WHEREAS, Prior to being assaulted, many military sexual
assault survivors had dreams of serving for 20 or more years in
