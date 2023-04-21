Submit Release
Senate Bill 647 Printer's Number 625

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 625

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

647

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, J. WARD, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL,

AUMENT, REGAN, ARGALL, ROBINSON, DiSANTO, FLYNN, BOSCOLA,

COLEMAN, PENNYCUICK, MILLER, A. WILLIAMS, K. WARD, MASTRIANO

AND DILLON, APRIL 21, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

further providing for Economic Education and Personal

Financial Literacy Programs; in credit card marketing,

further providing for regulation of on-campus credit card

marketing; and abrogating regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1551(a), (b) and (f) of the act of March

10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of

1949, are amended and the section is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

Section 1551. Economic Education and Personal Financial

Literacy Programs.--(a) The department shall have the power and

its duty shall be to:

(1) Provide resource information on economics, economic

education and personal financial literacy to educators and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

You just read:

