Senate Bill 647 Printer's Number 625

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 625
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
647
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, J. WARD, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL,
AUMENT, REGAN, ARGALL, ROBINSON, DiSANTO, FLYNN, BOSCOLA,
COLEMAN, PENNYCUICK, MILLER, A. WILLIAMS, K. WARD, MASTRIANO
AND DILLON, APRIL 21, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
further providing for Economic Education and Personal
Financial Literacy Programs; in credit card marketing,
further providing for regulation of on-campus credit card
marketing; and abrogating regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1551(a), (b) and (f) of the act of March
10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of
1949, are amended and the section is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
Section 1551. Economic Education and Personal Financial
Literacy Programs.--(a) The department shall have the power and
its duty shall be to:
(1) Provide resource information on economics, economic
education and personal financial literacy to educators and
