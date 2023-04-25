TeKoda Accounting Offers One Year of Free Accounting Services to Fellow Woman-Owned Remote Business
USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TeKoda Accounting, a national accounting firm based in Idaho, has announced that they will be providing pro bono bookkeeping and accounting services to Salutations Media Company, a woman-owned remote business in Pennsylvania. The services will include analytics and business development support for a full year, beginning on April 1, 2022.
This initiative was inspired by Dawn-Marie Lewis, Founder and CEO of Salutations Media Company, who plans to leave her job as a remote worker in October to start her own business.
"We are excited to offer our services to Dawn-Marie and Salutations Media Company," said TeKoda Accounting founder, Tevia Hoalst. "As a fellow woman-owned, fully remote business, we understand the challenges she faces and want to help her succeed."
TeKoda Accounting's pro bono agreement with Salutations Media Company will cover all bookkeeping and accounting services with analytics and business development support. The firm will begin building Salutations Media Company's financial platform on January 1, 2023, and the agreement will expire on March 31, 2024.
"We believe that having a strong financial foundation from the beginning is critical to the success of any business," added Hoalst. "Startups fall prey to limping along with finances and miss out on lots of opportunities and tax advantages at this stage. This is actually a critical function that shouldn't be a shortcut. We hope that our support will help Salutations Media Company thrive and grow in the years to come, and pay off tenfold for her as her business grows by having a strong financial foundation from the jump."
TeKoda Accounting's proprietary process generates powerful financial statements that include analysis and goal achievement direction to help grow her business and support her in her plans to develop her business. As a female-owned business themselves, they understand the importance of supporting fellow woman-owned businesses and are committed to providing goodwill, support, and philanthropy.
About TeKoda Accounting
Are you tired of drowning in a sea of numbers and paperwork? Let TeKoda Accounting be a lifesaver. Based in Idaho, their national accounting firm offers top-notch bookkeeping, accounting, and financial services to businesses of all shapes and sizes. Their founder, Tevia Hoalst, is on a mission to provide high-quality, affordable financial services that help businesses grow and succeed.
TeKoda Accounting specializes in supporting professional services industries and fellow woman-owned businesses. Their team of experienced professionals are always up-to-date with the latest innovations and technology to ensure they can give the best possible service. In addition, they're passionate about helping you achieve your financial goals and making it a fun experience.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.