Author Linda Butler-White Launches “Lala and Darla, Supermodel Dogs, Pups with Pizzazz” book for Children of All Ages

MARLBORO, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Darla gracefully parades down the runway in New York and Los Angeles, no one would think she once lived a life of neglect whose owner kept her in a dark, cold shed. Her rags-to-riches story is penned on the pages of budding author Linda Butler-White’s children’s book, “Lala and Darla, Supermodel Dogs, Pups with Pizzazz.”

In the US, approximately 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year, 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats. Linda is one of those shelter Moms who opened her home to a needy pup. She adopted Darla and is now on a mission to help the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) by donating $5 of every sale to their worthy cause. MSPCA is an independent animal rescue 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Lala and Darla’s delightful true story will warm the hearts of children and adults alike. This sweet narrative promises to be a favorite bedtime story for little ones. The book centers around a pup named Darla, who is rescued and comes to live with Lala and her family. This unlikely pair of Pomeranian dogs from very different worlds end up as sisters and best friends.

Darla was fortunate to come under the tutelage of her new sister, Lala, a well-known pup influencer and runway star. Lala teaches Darla the ropes and shows her how to strut her stuff in the fantastic fashion world and helps Darla overcome her fear of bright lights and loud noises. With much love and compassion, Lala and Darla become famous runway models together, ready for the paparazzi.

The inseparable duo now sashay down the runways in New York and LA fashion week for the renowned canine couture Anthony Rubio who stated, “Allow me to introduce our newest canine model. Her name is Darla, and she is a magnificent Pomeranian rescue with a smile to melt your heart.” He continues about her unplanned debut, “She made her debut and stole the spotlight. Soon her photos made the press, and now we have a full-fledged runway model.”

