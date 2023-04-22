4i successfully implements Oracle Primavera Cloud (OPC) for a construction company based in India

4i implements OPC for a Construction Major based in India specializing in planning & commissioning of Renewable Energy – Solar and Wind Power plants.
4i is a proud to be an Oracle partner specialized in Oracle Primavera Cloud services.”
— Mr. Kathiresh Natarajan, Chief Marketing Officer - 4i Apps
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The client is a reputed player that offers technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and financial services as a conglomerate with global operations. To improve the efficiency of construction projects and in line with the sustainability goals, the client required a cloud-based project management system.
Client evaluated various systems and finalized Oracle Primavera Cloud. OPC is the newest offering from the Oracle Primavera Construction & Engineering business unit.
Their requirement was to implement their ongoing power plant projects in OPC for efficient project execution and monitoring, and to automate the process from progress collection to reporting in the digital platform.
Solution Provided:
4i apps is a specialized Primavera partner and provided end to end Primavera services from license supply to deployment. 4i team provided the client with provisioning of OPC environment, configuration of enterprise data, user access profile, user administration, schedule configuration, dashboard and report development, training & support.
OPC brings more modules and features than other scheduling tools in the market. Modules such as Schedule, Task, Progress and Portfolio offers extended project management capabilities for the new generation.
Key Benefits:
The key benefits of the project are:
• Sustainable solution with reduced carbon footprint
• Reusable project models for different type of Power plant construction such as Solar, Wind etc.
• Scalable solution
• More new functionalities compared to P6 EPPM
• Zero infra costs
• No upgrade costs
4i Apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle Cloud. With operations spanning over 14 years, 4i Apps has established as the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sector organizations. 4i has over 600 very capable and competent Oracle consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies.
Our global connect is strengthened with regional offices in UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development centre based in India, being our headquarters.
Our major services are Oracle Cloud, Fusion, EBS applications, Primavera and PSRM implementations. We have wide range of clients covering industries like real estate/construction, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, technology, energy/utilities, education, and transportation.
4i Apps recognized as Contender in ISG Provider LensTM Oracle Ecosystem Implementation and Integration Services – U.S. 2022.
Everest Group has recognized 4i Apps as an Aspirant in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global.
4i Apps has also achieved SAAS Oracle Cloud Service Expertise for the Middle East region in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Program.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.