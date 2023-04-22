4i is a trusted partner for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services to several businesses across the globe

Major Oracle Customers prefer OCI over physical hardware with 4i being the trusted and tested service provider for Lift & Shift delivery model.
Our expertise in the OCI services has helped us in building the trust for hundreds of clients over the past 14+ years.”
— Mr. Kathiresh Natarajan, Chief Marketing Officer - 4i Apps
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infrastructure As A Service is no more an option, and is part of every CIO’s IT Strategy and Budget. However, with so much choices for replacing the physical hardware to the cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has been the number 1 choice for existing Oracle Customers.
OCI is not merely a infrastructure as a service but it has been built to provide more services like Database Cloud Services, Identity Cloud Services, Analytics, etc..
4i demonstrated and tested capabilities in Lift and Shift model, has helped several Oracle EBS customers to upgrade to the best-in-class OCI Cloud service and have been able to save significant maintenance and technology licensing costs. Most of the customers have also upgraded their On-Prem Oracle Database to Database Cloud Service which requires very minimal maintenance.
The following EBS customers have shifted to Oracle Cloud with 4i Apps.
1. Leading Property Developer based in Dubai
2. Leading Logistics company based in Dubai
3. Multinational Electronics Manufacturer based our of Singapore
4. Leading Oil & Gas company from Nigeria
5. Multinational Property Developer with operations in 7 countries.
6. A Major Conglomerate based in Dubai
7. Government Transportation Authority from Oman
8. A Major Automotive company in Morocco
9. Leading Transportation Service provider in Oman
10. Leading Retailer in UAE moves their DR to OCI
4i Apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle Cloud. With operations spanning over 14 years, 4i Apps has established as the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sector organizations.
4i has over 600 very capable and competent Oracle consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. Our global connect is strengthened with regional offices in UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development centre based in India, being our headquarters.
Our major services are Oracle Cloud, Fusion, EBS applications, Primavera and PSRM implementations. We have wide range of clients covering industries like real estate/construction, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, technology, energy/utilities, education, and transportation.
4i Apps recognized as Contender in ISG Provider LensTM Oracle Ecosystem Implementation and Integration Services – U.S. 2022.
Everest Group has recognized 4i Apps as an Aspirant in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global.
4i Apps has also achieved SAAS Oracle Cloud Service Expertise for the Middle East region in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Program.
