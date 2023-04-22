4i apps offers expert Warehouse Management Solutions powered by Oracle Technology for Evolving Business Models

Organizations cross verticals affirm trust in 4i capabilities and expertise to provide Warehouse Management Solutions.
4i has been a reliable and innovative partner for clients in optimizing their warehouse operations.”
— Mr. Kathiresh Natarajan, Chief Marketing Officer - 4i Apps
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 4i apps, the powerhouse of digital transformation, has been at the forefront of providing innovative warehouse management solutions for evolving business models. With a focus on leveraging the latest technologies, 4i apps has been helping companies of all sizes to optimize their warehouse operations and improve efficiency.
Warehouse management is a critical aspect of any business that deals with the storage and movement of goods. It is essential to ensure that the warehouse operations are efficient and streamlined to keep up with the demands of the market. As businesses continue to evolve, the need for innovative warehouse management solutions becomes increasingly important.
4i apps has been addressing this need by offering a range of warehouse management solutions that are designed to meet the unique requirements of different businesses. Our solutions leverage the latest technologies such as automation, AI, and IoT, to offer real-time visibility into warehouse operations, streamline processes, and optimize inventory management.
4i Apps' warehouse management solutions provide a range of benefits to businesses, including:
Increased efficiency: The solutions automate manual processes and reduce the time and effort required to manage warehouse operations.
Real-time visibility: The solutions provide real-time visibility into inventory levels, stock movements, and other critical metrics, enabling businesses to make informed decisions.
Improved accuracy: The solutions eliminate errors associated with manual processes, ensuring accurate inventory tracking and management.
Cost savings: The solutions reduce the need for manual labour and paper-based processes, leading to cost savings in the long term.
4i apps has a proven track record of delivering successful warehouse management solutions to clients across various industries, including manufacturing, retail, and logistics. Our solutions are scalable and customizable to meet the unique requirements of different businesses, ensuring that they can keep up with the demands of the market.
Our recent projects:
1) 4i implemented Oracle EBS WMS for the largest distributor and sales management company of Oman. The company has a warehouse of 14700 SQM / 4500 Pallets and 15000+ Store Keeping Units and it is a supplier for international and regional business partners across the globe.
2) UAE’s leading Fire & Life Safety solutions provider went live with 4i’s tailor-made Warehouse Management Solution using Oracle Technology and Extension to Android Mobility.
3) A major medical and pharmaceutical products distributor of UAE has chosen 4i apps as their digital transformation partner to implement Oracle WMS for single entity. Modules include Receiving, Inspection, Storing, Pick, Pack, Delivery Note and Invoicing, Physical Inventory Count, Inventory Transaction.
4) An Authorized retailer of specialty electronics, lifestyle products go live with 4i’s WMS solution built on Oracle technology.
5) Providing solution for large F&B manufacturer on integration their ERP with an outsourced WMS provider.
4i Apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle Cloud. With operations spanning over 14 years, 4i Apps has established as the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sector organizations. 4i has over 600 very capable and competent Oracle consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. Our global connect is strengthened with regional offices in UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development centre based in India, being our headquarters.
Our major services are Oracle Cloud, Fusion, EBS applications, Primavera and PSRM implementations. We have wide range of clients covering industries like real estate/construction, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, technology, energy/utilities, education, and transportation.
4i Apps recognized as Contender in ISG Provider LensTM Oracle Ecosystem Implementation and Integration Services – U.S. 2022.
Everest Group has recognized 4i Apps as an Aspirant in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global.
4i Apps has also achieved SAAS Oracle Cloud Service Expertise for the Middle East region in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Program.
