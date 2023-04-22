4i apps signs contract for ERP transformation to Oracle Cloud for a leading transportation service provider in Oman

The company offers full range of ground handling services for passenger and cargo flights in compliance with IATA Airport operational safety standards for the smooth functioning of airports.
4i apps will implement Oracle Fusion Cloud, a powerful cloud-based solution, to streamline the company's business operations and improve automation efficiency..
Oracle Fusion Cloud is an integrated platform that can manage various business functions such as finance, HR, procurement, and supply chain, providing a unified solution for the company. With its cloud-based architecture, Oracle Fusion Cloud offers several benefits, including increased scalability, flexibility, and cost savings. The implementation of Oracle Fusion Cloud is expected to bring significant benefits to the service provider with enhanced efficiency and seamless processes integration. it will help the company to optimize its operations translating into enhanced services to its customers.
4i apps will also be integrating their existing 3rd party applications such as Rostering System, Asset Management System, C&B System, etc.
Development of service/maintenance application as PaaS extension to handle their maintenance and service-related requirements is a part of the project.
Post-Implementation, 4i will be providing 5 Years AMC support for the services.
4i apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle Cloud. With operations spanning over 14 years, 4i Apps has established as the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sector organizations. 4i has over 600 very capable and competent Oracle consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. Our global connect is strengthened with regional offices in UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development center based in India, being our headquarters.
Our major services are Oracle Cloud, Fusion, EBS applications, Primavera and PSRM implementations. We have wide range of clients covering industries like real estate/construction, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, technology, energy/utilities, education, and transportation.
4i apps recognized as Contender in ISG Provider LensTM Oracle Ecosystem Implementation and Integration Services – U.S. 2022.
Everest Group has recognized 4i apps as an Aspirant in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global.
4i apps has also achieved SAAS Oracle Cloud Service Expertise for the Middle East region in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Program.
