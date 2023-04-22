CE meets UNWTO Secretary-General to explore expansion of Macao’s international visitor market

MACAU, April 22 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, met with the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Mr Zurab Pololikashvili, to exchange views on issues including the upgrading of tourism cooperation between Macao and UNWTO; the sustainable development of the global tourism industry; and Macao's commitment to promoting the diversified development of tourism and leisure.

The meeting took place in the morning local time on Friday (21 April), in Lisbon, the Portuguese capital. The Chief Executive is leading a delegation of officials from the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, accompanied by a group of Macao entrepreneurs, on a four-day visit to Portugal. The delegation arrived in the country on Wednesday (19 April).

Following Friday morning’s meeting, the two officials attended a press conference to discuss the announcement of elevated collaboration between UNWTO and the Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF), a Macao-based international exchange platform. The forum is hosted by the MSAR Government, in existing collaboration with UNWTO.

During the meeting with Mr Pololikashvili, the Chief Executive first thanked UNWTO for its support for the development of Macao's tourism industry, and its collaboration on the organisation of GTEF, which had helped the forum to reach a global audience.

Mr Ho gave a briefing on the latest developments and promotional planning regarding tourism in Macao. The MSAR Government was taking a moderate and diversified approach to revitalising the local economy in the post-pandemic period. Taking advantage of the city’s existing high-quality tourism facilities, and the increased non-gaming offerings by Macao’s large integrated resort and leisure enterprises, the city was dedicated to uplifting its tourism sector. The MSAR hoped UNWTO would give greater support to Macao in expanding its sources of international tourists.

UNWTO had been helping GTEF to bring tourism ministers from many overseas countries and regions to participate in the forum, making GTEF a well-known brand in the global tourism industry, noted Mr Ho.

Mr Ho added that a new memorandum of understanding between UNWTO and GTEF’s organiser, the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre, would strengthen GTEF, and foster tourism business opportunities for Macao.

During the meeting, Mr Pololikashvili noted that Macao had a rich history and cultural heritage, which was an important factor for the success of GTEF.

With the signing of a new memorandum of understanding, coinciding with the celebration – to be held in Macao in September – of the 10th anniversary of GTEF, the two sides would usher a new level of development, said the Secretary-General.

UNWTO already had an effective cooperation mechanism with the MSAR Government, and looked forward to even stronger collaboration with Macao in terms of education for tourism professionals, and in the field of community tourism. Such ties would help promote sustainable development in cultural tourism, said Mr Pololikashvili.

Mr Lei Wai Nong, Macao’s Secretary for Economy and Finance and Executive Chairman of GTEF, gave a speech at the press conference. He said Macao would spare no effort in supporting major national strategies of China, such as the “Belt and Road” initiative, making use of Macao’s advantages in the field of tourism development and related industries. A bright future laid ahead for global cooperation in the tourism sector, he added.

Elevated collaboration between UNWTO and GTEF would further contribute to the long-term sustainable development of the tourism sector globally, and related industries, as well as promoting the diversified development of Macao’s economy, said Mr Lei.

Other guests attending the press conference in Lisbon included: Macao’s Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Raimundo do Rosário; GTEF Vice Chairman and Secretary-General and Chairman of the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre, Ms Pansy Ho Chiu King; and GTEF Vice Chairman and Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Ms Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes.