SHARE Village Las Vegas Partners with Nevada Homeless Alliance to Provide Free On-Site Support at Pop-Up Resource Fair

About

SHARE Village Las Vegas was established in 1994 and is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the creation and development of affordable housing villages. This is a unique and innovative approach to holistic and comprehensive housing, with access to 24/7/365 supportive services provided by community partners. Public and private partnerships have been formed to develop and operate affordable housing with collaborative medical and mental health services, employment referrals and placements, and a full service community food pantry/nutrition program. We're bringing veterans and families home. Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791

