SHARE Village Las Vegas Partners with Nevada Homeless Alliance to Provide Free On-Site Support at Pop-Up Resource Fair
We are proud to partner with the Nevada Homeless Alliance in providing free on-site support and resources at this pop-up resource fair.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Stalk, Ph.D., Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas, is excited to announce its partnership with the Nevada Homeless Alliance to provide free on-site support at a pop-up resource fair dedicated to helping those in need. The pop-up event will offer access to the SHARE Village Las Vegas Community Pantry, free hygiene care, housing assessments, ID restoration services, veteran’s services, healthcare assistance, social services, pet supplies/services and more.
— Arnold Stalk, Ph.D, Founder of SHARE Village Las Vegas
“At SHARE Village Las Vegas we understand that homeless individuals have unique needs that must be addressed in order for them to become successful members of our community. We are proud to partner with the Nevada Homeless Alliance in providing free on-site support and resources at this pop-up resource fair," said Arnold Stalk, Ph.D, Founder of SHARE Village Las Vegas.
SHARE Village Las Vegas is committed to making sure everyone has access to basic necessities. We know how difficult it can be for homeless individuals to access the necessary resources needed for survival, our goal is to bring services to our neighborhood to make sure no one falls through the cracks by bringing these resources directly to them. With this partnership between SHARE Village Las Vegas and The Nevada Homeless Alliance we hope more individuals in need of support will receive it as well as learn about additional programs designed for long term success!
The Pop-up Project Homeless Connect event will take place on Tuesday, May 9th from 8am – 11:00am with pantry access available from 8:00am until 10:00am at the SHARE Village Las Vegas Main Campus located at 50 N. 21st St., Las Vegas, NV 89101.
The event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required.
About SHARE Village Las Vegas
Share Village Las Vegas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the elimination of homelessness poverty and hunger in the United States. Share Village Las Vegas houses over 500 previously homeless veterans and families each night with both transitional and permanent affordable rental housing, provides comprehensive market fresh food, operates Share Village Las Vegas "Order Ahead" concierge touchless curbside food service, and distributes emergency food boxes, feminine hygiene supplies and dog and cat food supplies for our residents and the community which further enhances our collaborations to provide direct access to medical and mental health, addiction services, employment placement and job training. www.sharelasvegas,org Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791
