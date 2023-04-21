Illinois Schools Invited to Apply for Lt. Governors' STEM Education Scholarship Program

ILLINOIS, April 21 - CHICAGO- Investing in our schools is an investment in our students and that makes our state stronger, and our country greater. That's why providing scholarships for STEM is so important so that our future will continue to be bright in a thriving industry that has seen job growth surpass 75% in the last two decades.





The National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) has opened the application period for the annual Lt. Governors' STEM Scholarship Program, sponsored by ACT, to award up to $1,000 to 12 schools nationally to support STEM-related activities for youth. Applications will be accepted until May 1, 2023, with award recipients announced and funded in Summer 2023.





"As the second-in-command in Illinois, I understand and value the importance of STEM Education in our pre-K - 12 schools," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "This Scholarship Program supports STEM-related activities in schools that are critical to building long-term passion for STEM-related fields, building the workforce of tomorrow."





NLGA will award 12 scholarships to 12 schools in 12 different states and territories, worth $10,000 total. The Scholarship Program is administered by NLGA, the nonpartisan, nonprofit association for the nation's seconds-in-command, and sponsored by ACT, the education and career readiness nonprofit.





"ACT is proud to once again sponsor this program and help ensure that every student can access a high-quality STEM education," ACT Chief Executive Officer Janet Godwin said. "Our country and our communities need young people who are globally competitive in STEM careers, yet many students face systemic barriers to accessing rigorous education opportunities. It is essential that all students have the support and resources to fulfill their potential."





All public, private, and tribal schools in the 50 states and five U.S. territories are invited to apply at nlga.awardsplatform.com . Funding will be awarded to schools to support STEM-related activities, programming, curriculum, equipment, and other expenses.





"The need for increased educational opportunities in STEM is non-partisan and an area of consensus for the nation's lieutenant governors," said NLGA Executive Director Julia Brossart. "NLGA has adopted STEM Education as a pillar of work for the association on behalf of Members, who know the importance of educating students in STEM to prepare for the jobs of tomorrow."





Applications will be reviewed in Spring/Summer 2023 with award winners announced at the NLGA Annual Meeting in August 2023.



