Governor Announces Key Appointments for the Industrial Commission of Arizona and the Arizona Arts Commission

PHOENIX – Governor Hobbs has announced key appointments for the Industrial Commission of Arizona and the Arts Commission. These appointments will enhance the work of the two commissions by bringing new voices to the table, protecting Arizona workers, and helping our arts community thrive.

The Industrial Commission of Arizona administers and enforces state laws relating to the protection of life, health, safety and welfare of Arizona's employees. This includes laws relating to workers' compensation, occupational safety and health, payment of wages, and child labor. The five-member Commission is directly appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Arizona State Senate.

The Arizona Commission on the Arts is an agency of the State of Arizona whose mission is to create opportunities for all Arizonans to participate in and experience the arts. They deliver grants and support to cultivate sustainable arts communities and promote statewide public access to arts and cultural activities. The fifteen-member Commission is appointed by the Governor, with a charge to represent communities across Arizona.

Dennis Kavanaugh and Cecilia Valdez will serve for the Industrial Commission of Arizona.

Dennis has extensive experience as an attorney, chief counsel for the Industrial Commission of Arizona and staff attorney for the Arizona Legislative Council. He is a current board member of several organizations, including the City of Mesa. Dennis received his BA from Saint Louis University and received his JD from Arizona State University.

Cecilia has over 40 years of experience in risk management and strategy development. She currently serves as treasurer for Arizona Jobs with Justice, Vice Chair to the Pima Area Labor Federation, as well as Secretary and Treasurer for the Communications Workers of America. Cecilia received her MD from the George Meany Labor Institute.

“Dennis has been a productive member of bi-partisan commissions and councils, while Cecilia will be a strong voice for workplace safety and bring a new perspective to the Industrial Commission,” Governor Hobbs said.

Monica Buckle and John Peter will join the Arts Commission.

Monica Buckle is an Arizona Humanities Scholar and the Executive Director of the Verde Valley Archaeology Center and Museum in Camp Verde, the official non-profit partner of the National Park Service for Montezuma Castle National Monument and Tuzigoot National Monument. She is also a board member of the Mesa Verde Foundation. She received her BA from Lynn University and her MA from the Sotheby’s Institute of Art. She is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation.

John Peters is the director of Partner Engagement at Social Venture Partners Tucson, and was previously the Director of Donor Relations at the YWCA Southern Arizona. He received his BFA from the Pratt Institute and his MA from Texas State University at San Marcos.

“Monica has extensive experience, having worked all over the Southwest with indigenous art and artifacts, while John has over 20 years in the Tucson arts community,” Governor Hobbs said. “I look forward to seeing how they increase public access to arts and cultural activities.”