MBRE Expands Services to Service Clients with International Locations using Worldwide Consortium

Joan Brothers, CEO of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE) joins forces with the consortium of international real estate firms Luxe Places International in collaboration with Luxe Places International Consortium – MBRE can now provide clients access to luxury real estate worldwide through top-quality boutique firms selected for their local expertise in their markets and educate clients about what makes neighborhoods and properties unique, allowing MBRE to expand its reach - by keeping an eye on global news and local trends, as well as combining that with its market expertise.
Joan Brothers, the CEO of MBRE, said, "We are excited to provide our clients with expert guidance. Our global network of partners from Europe, Asia, and North America can connect clients to the appropriate expert in their neighborhood, regardless of whether they are looking for a new home or moving to a new city.”
The partnership allows MBRE to expand its global reach and offer its clients a wider range of services in the luxury residential and investment property markets.
As an example, The Athens Riviera, located in the southern suburbs of Athens, is a highly sought-after area for real estate investment due to its luxurious lifestyle and prime location. The golden visa program allows non-EU citizens to obtain a residence permit in Greece by investing in real estate, making it an attractive option for international investors. MBRE, in collaboration with Christine Hamakiotes' company, Forever Greek, provides clients with an expert guidance program and strategic decision-making in the real estate market to explore investment opportunities in real estate along the Athens Riviera through the popular golden visa program with real estate investment.
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate is a full-service firm that offers a clear, intimate approach to buying, selling, and renting properties in New York City. Experts in residential and commercial real estate as well as real estate consulting and development with a focus on Real Estate Advisory Services. Manhattan Boutique Real Estate is approved as Best for NYC.
MBRE coordinates the services of real estate professionals such as attorneys, architects, mortgage brokers, and interior designers, as well as bringing overseas relocation specialists to clients.
MBRE’s global focus and expertise derives from its founder’s personal experience. With cross-cultural sensibilities gained from family connections, an international MBA, and a career start at Mitsui, Ms. Brothers began dedicating her entrepreneurial energies to the residential real estate business nearly 25 years ago.
“MBRE is a boutique firm by choice. We keep our list small so we can give our clients the attention they deserve,” said Ms. Brothers. “There is nothing more exciting than connecting interesting people to wonderful homes and investments in around the world!”
Contact
Joan Brothers
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate
+1 212-308-2482
jb@mbreny.com