DEI and ESG in Commercial Real Estate Gets Support from CRESDA and MBRE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CRESDA recognized the commercial real estate industry is undergoing a paradigm shift towards supporting DEI and ESG.
Commercial Real Estate Sustainable Development Alliance (CRESDA) supports a national alliance of Certified Women-Owned Business, one of which is Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE).
The CRESDA alliance helps Fortune 500 and other large corporations align with their values and meet their financial goals and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG).
As part of the collaboration, CRESDA, as an association, sources for diverse real estate suppliers. Some of the members who are participating in these deals include Joan Brothers of MBRE, who has been included on a number of RFPs with the State of NY, and Risa Holman of Archer, who is working on a large-scale office deal with Microsoft in Fargo, ND.
According to Joan Brothers, President of MBRE, " It's important to incorporate DEI and ESG practices into our work, and we're proud to be part of a movement that prioritizes these values. As the industry continues to evolve, it's critical that we stay ahead of the curve and provide our clients with the tools they need to invest and advise in properties that meet both their financial and values-driven goals."
CRESDA aims to expand opportunities for Women-Owned, Minority, LGBTQ+, and Veteran-Owned businesses in the commercial real estate industry. Their support of MBRE as an example of a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), shows the association is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment.
About Manhattan Boutique Real Estate:
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate is a full-service firm that offers a clear, intimate approach to buying, selling, and leasing properties in New York City. Experts in commercial and residential real estate as well as real estate consulting and development with a focus on Real Estate Advisory Services. Manhattan Boutique Real Estate is approved as Best for NYC among other distinctions.
About CRESDA:
CRESDA provides tailored solutions for Fortune 500 and other large corporations’ real estate supplier diversity initiatives, in turn providing opportunities for CRESDA’s member base of diverse (minority, woman, veteran, and LGBTQ+ owned) CRE brokerage firms nationwide. We offer a range of commercial real estate brokerage and consulting services, including tenant/ landlord representation, acquisition/ disposition services, and advisory/ consulting services. At CRESDA, we believe in the power of diverse perspectives and the strength of a community with a shared aim.
Contact
Joan Brothers
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate
+1 212-308-2482
jb@mbreny.com