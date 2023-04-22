Women Entrepreneurs Having It All and Fulfilling Their Dreams is Possible

Joan Brothers, CEO of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate
Josselyne Herman-Saccio, Transformative Coach, Author, Founder The Art of Being Unmessablewith
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartwarming display of friendship and business partnership, Joan Brothers and Josselyne Herman-Saccio, two old friends from the Parent Teacher’s Association, PTA of their children’s school in NYC, have shown how their professional ventures have helped each other achieve their dreams.
Joan, a real estate professional and founder of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate In New York City, helped Josselyne sell her NYC apartment, which allowed Josselyne to realize her dream of spending time in Paris, France. The successful sale not only provided Josselyne with the extra money she needed to make the move but also gave her the peace of mind that her investment was in good hands with Joan's expertise. Joan commented “It is thrilling when you see a friend create an idea, take action towards that goal and it becomes a reality- you feel you were a part of something larger than yourself! “
A year later, Josselyne has taken up residency in Paris and is grateful for Joan's support in other areas of her life. Josselyne, who had started her own coaching company, The Art of Being Unmessablewith, had offered her services to Joan. Joan took advantage of Josselyne's "Creating the Foundation of Being Unmessable with Class", which helped Joan achieve greater success in her own professional endeavors.
Joan's success in developing her company into a global platform has allowed her to travel and pursue her own passions, and the classes focus on goals and actions has also helped Joan improve physically and financially. Josselyne is proud to have played a part in her friend's success and is grateful for their mutual support.
" I love working with Joan because she is a "magic and miracle" person vs a reason and justification person. We create what we want to accomplish and find ways to fulfill on what we co-created.... that’s magical."
The bond between Joan and Josselyne is a testament to the power of friendship and the importance of working together toward a common goal. Their story is an inspiration to others looking to build successful businesses and maintain meaningful relationships.
About the companies:
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate, founded by real estate professional Joan, has established itself as a leading provider of high-quality real estate services in New York City. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Joan has built a reputation for her professionalism, expertise, and dedication to her clients. Her company's unique approach to real estate sales, marketing, and management has earned her a loyal client base, who trusts her to deliver results every time.
Joan's company provides a wide range of services, including buying and selling residential and commercial properties, rentals, and property management. Their team of experienced agents work tirelessly to provide clients with personalized solutions that meet their unique needs and preferences. The company's commitment to providing exceptional customer service has earned them rave
reviews and a solid reputation in the industry.
The Art of Being Unmessablewith, founded by Josselyne, is a coaching company that helps individuals and businesses achieve greater success in their personal and professional lives. The company's flagship program, "Creating the Foundation of Being Unmessablewith," is a comprehensive coaching program that helps clients identify and achieve their goals, overcome obstacles, and unleash their full potential.
Josselyne is a transformative coach and course leader with more than 30 years of experience. As an Author, CEO, Community Activist, Founder of a non-profit, and Coach, she has worked with all kinds of people to empower them to live the life of their dreams NOW and ultimately be unmissable with.
The company's unique approach to coaching combines the principles of psychology, neuroscience, and spirituality to help clients achieve success on their own terms. Josselyne's extensive experience in the coaching industry, coupled with her people management expertise, has enabled her to help her clients achieve greater success in their careers, finances, and personal lives.
Both companies are a testament to both women’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to helping others succeed. Their dedication to clients and their passion for their work have enabled them to build two successful businesses that have earned them recognition and respect in the industry. Their story is an inspiration to other entrepreneurs looking to make their mark in their respective fields, and their companies continue to thrive and make a positive impact on the lives of those they serve.
