Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 - Tickets On Sale Now!

The highly anticipatedCrossroads Guitar Festival 2023 tickets are officially on sale now, taking place over two nights on September 23rd and 24th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Clapton will be bringing together notable guitarists and friends such as Albert Lee, Andy Fairweather Low, Buddy Guy, Vince Gill, Sonny Landreth, Sheryl Crow, Robert Randolph, Robbie Robertson, Jimmie Vaughn, Stephen Stills and ZZ Top.
With the festival's reputation for top-notch performances, fans can expect a truly unforgettable experience. Whether you're a long-time fan or a first-time attendee, don't miss out on the chance to see some of the best musicians in the world. To secure your ticket today, click here.
Sunshine Of Your Love is Eric Clapton's official limited edition book and record set, documenting the Crossroads Festivals, 1999-2013. Some of the final copies of the book are still available at ClaptonBook.com.
