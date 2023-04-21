Kate Moss Bowie Tribute - 20th Anniversary

21 Apr 2023

In the week that Aladdin Sane turns 50 we take you back to our signed limited edition Vogue - Voice of a Century and that iconic Kate Moss/Nick Knight photoshoot from the May 2003 edition of Vogue featuring Kate Moss with the striking lightning bolt that we all know and love.

Shot by photographer Nick Knight, the shoot included many Ziggy-inspired looks complete with bold makeup and colourful wigs, capturing the essence of Bowie's groundbreaking persona and showcasing Moss's versatility as a model. Widely acclaimed for its attention to detail, it remains a beloved and iconic moment in fashion history.





'The idea for the cover came because we wanted to do a shot that looked like his record cover, to recast her into that role with that symbol. It's almost a piece of clothing, that lightning bolt. Weirdly the image became quite widely used when he died, it had a relevance to it.' - Nick Knight