ACCLAIMED SCI-FI AUTHOR CALVIN FISHER'S THE NORTHFIELD SAGA: STORMRISE IS OUT NOW ON AUDIBLE

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Calvin Fisher returns to the dystopian world with the release of the audiobook ‘‘THE NORTHFIELD SAGA: STORMRISE’, book two of the acclaimed Northfield Saga is available now on Audible. Voiced by the acclaimed narrator and producer, Vincent Caruso, ‘The Northfield Saga: Stormrise’ is the follow-up book to the thrilling first novel ‘The Northfield Saga: Apocalypse Bounty’ published by Headline Books.
Proclaimed as an excellent sequel to an amazing series, Calvin’s latest book is an exciting read, a great page-turner full of nonstop action. Caruso’s voice-over skills augment the story, engage listeners, and make Stormrise a thrilling listen. Vincent has also narrated Calvin’s first book ‘The Northfield Saga: Apocalypse Bounty.’
Calvin Fisher has become one of the most exciting young voices in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy genre, with publications like Sci-Fi & Fantasy Magazine saying Mr. Fisher is an author to "Certainly keep an eye out for".
About the Book:
Mark Northfield has lost track of time. The days, weeks, and months blend while he sits in the Network's dank prison. After the detonation of Zeus's Mercy, the Network's secret device, the city is rid of the toxic gas that plagued its citizens for a decade. Yet, the death and destruction seem far from over.
His world only darkens when a new prisoner arrives in his cell block: Geralt Salb, the leader of the Yellowbacks. He is a man that Northfield, once considered an ally, turned into a tenuous partner. His capture means that the Yellowback's rebellion against the Network has failed. With both men in the Network's possession, the organization's ultimate plan for Northfield and Geralt is set into motion. The Network stronghold in the mysterious, neon-drenched city of New Medea wants them for reasons they can't fathom. All they know is that the Network will make them pay for their actions, one way or another.
