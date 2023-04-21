Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper Toni Schuck Recognized Nationally As 2023 Trooper of the Year

April 21, 2023





~ The American Association of State Troopers made its national award announcement, recognizing Trooper Shuck’s heroism in March 2022 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) nationally recognized Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Master Trooper Toni Schuck as the 2023 Trooper of the Year.

On March 6, 2022, while controlling traffic near Tampa’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge for the Skyway 10k race, Trooper Schuck observed a vehicle that had driven through barriers and traffic cones, speeding at over 100 mph. After several attempts to stop the suspect vehicle were unsuccessful, Trooper Schuck made the courageous decision to place her FHP commercial enforcement vehicle in the direct path of the oncoming vehicle.

This calculated and heroic decision prevented those participating in the Skyway 10k from the threat of injury or loss of life, while instead risking her own. Trooper Schuck suffered injuries but has fully recovered and is back to work, ensuring the safety and welfare of millions of Florida residents and visitors. The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.

“I am incredibly proud of Trooper Schuck and her tremendous bravery,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “When a Trooper first takes their oath, they swear to perform their duties fearlessly; not many will face a decision that requires that action. Trooper Schuck fulfilled her oath the day of the race and is a true example of Florida’s Finest.”

“Trooper Schuck exemplifies the values and mission of the Florida Highway Patrol,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “There are many things that can be taught and others are learned. Bravery in the face of certain injury or death is not one of those things; it is something you are. Thank you for your brave service to Florida and the Florida Highway Patrol, Trooper Schuck.”

Trooper Schuck, who was awarded FHP’s 2022 Trooper of the Year in February, was among 24 individuals from across the nation nominated for the prestigious AAST 2023 Trooper of the Year Award. She will be recognized in person later this year.

To learn more about AAST 2023 Trooper of the Year Toni Schuck, read the AAST press release. To learn more about how to join Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.