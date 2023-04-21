OSA Weekly Update - 4/21/2023

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. TIF: Authorization for TIF Consultants to Access SAFES

3. Avoiding Pitfall: Data Practices

This week our office presented the 2023 State of Main Street. I was joined by our Government Information Division as well as eight local government leaders:

Kevin Anderson, Hennepin County Commissioner

Karla Bigham, Washington County Commissioner

Shelly Carlson, Moorhead Mayor

Jim Checkel, Ashland Township Supervisor

Sharon Hanson, Marshall City Administrator

Trista MatasCastillo, Ramsey County Commissioner & Board Chair

Mary Jo McGuire, Ramsey County Commissioner & Association of Minnesota Counties President

Sheila-Marie Untiedt, Stillwater Township Chair

During this year’s listening tour, our goal was to examine the concerns, obstacles, and successes of the federal relief programs that impacted local governments. We found that using one-time funds effectively was key to local governments weathering the global pandemic.

We made a series of recommendations for grantors and local governments – a summary of those recommendations is available in our press release. The full analysis goes into more detail about the recommendations and includes 20-year trends for local government revenue, expenditures, and debt.

2. TIF: Authorization for TIF Consultants to Access SAFES



All consultants and non-authority employees who need to access SAFES on behalf of a TIF authority must annually file an authorization form with the OSA. The authorization form for 2023 is available at SAFES. The form may be submitted by e-mail, fax, or US mail.

Please note that this form is not required for employees of TIF authorities. Authorization for employees of TIF authorities does not automatically expire. Please send contact changes or requests for employee access to TIF@osa.state.mn.us along with contact information (title, primary email, phone number, and mailing address).

3. Avoiding Pitfall: Data Practices



Local governments must comply with the Minnesota Data Practices Act. Towns, however, are generally exempt – only towns in the metropolitan area with urban powers must comply with the Data Practices Act.

The Minnesota Department of Administration Data Practices Office has online educational materials about the Act and the public’s access to local government information according to the Act. You can contact the Data Practices Office at 651-296-6733, info.dpo@state.mn.us, or by mail at 320 Centennial Building, 658 Cedar Street, Saint Paul, MN 55155.

The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.