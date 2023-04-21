Statement of MPD Sworn Member Passing

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) regrets to announce that Sergeant Jin Park, an 11-year veteran assigned to the Fourth District, tragically passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, after he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident while heading home after his shift.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of an admired and beloved MPD Sergeant. Our heartfelt sympathies are with the Park family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Let us honor his memory and find strength in the knowledge that his actions with our department had a positive impact on all those around him,” – Robert J. Contee, III, Chief of Police.

Sergeant Park is survived by his mother and brother.