Kind Hospitality Continues Commitment to Serving All Guests With Certified Autism Center™ Recertification

Since 2021 Kind Hospitality has worked to build upon its Certified Autism Center™ designation with ongoing training to better serve autistic guests

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2021 Kind Hospitality has worked to enhance and build upon its Certified Autism Center™(CAC) designation. Recently the team completed the recertification process, which includes ongoing team training with new learnings and best practices to build understanding and ways to serve autistic guests better at all of the locations managed by Kind Hospitality.

Kind Hospitality's commitment to Certified Autism Center™ designation, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), helps continue the momentum initiated by Visit Mesa that made Mesa the first Autism Certified City.

Among Kind Hospitality’s wide portfolio are well-known brands like Panera Bread, Macayo's Mexican Food, Barrio Brewing Co., Infusion Coffee & Tea Crafters and O.H.S.O. Brewery. Kind Hospitality has trained and certified all managers and the majority of front of house teammates.

To ensure more teammates are prepared to meet guests’ needs, Kind Hospitality incorporated aspects of the training course into the Kind Hospitality team's orientation so that all teammates understand and learn best practices when serving sensory-sensitive guests.

"Our teams have been able to better serve our autistic guests and their families through the training and education of this program. We have embraced the program at all levels. We are honored to continue with ongoing training," Nava Singam, Kind Hospitality CEO.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs for travel, Hospitality, and entertainment organizations, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

"IBCCES is excited to continue our partnership with Kind Hospitality as they work to serve all patrons," said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. "Our programs provide long-term strategic support and additional resources beyond training that make our certifications, and the organizations who complete our program, industry leaders like the team at Kind Hospitality."

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families and individuals seeking travel and recreation options that lists certified destinations and travel professionals. Each destination listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are the only training and certification programs recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Kind Hospitality

In 1996, Kind Hospitality was founded on the principle of providing guests with an unparalleled dining experience in all environments, from airport to street side operations. Dedicated to providing the best possible customer service across its suite of brands, Kind Hospitality’s knack for hiring high-quality, hardworking and passionate individuals serves as a key element to the company’s “secret recipe” for success. The “kind” in Kind Hospitality isn’t just part of the company’s name — it’s at the very heart of its mission to do things differently. And it’s what keeps guests coming back time and again to Kind’s well-known brands including Macayo’s Mexican Food, which holds the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest chimichanga, Panera Bread, Fazoli’s, O.H.S.O. Brewery, Barrio Brewing Co. and Native Grill & Wings. For more information, visit www.kindhospitality.com