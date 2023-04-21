Here’s How Californians Can Save Money and Fight Climate Change

Published: Apr 21, 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: California is launching a new website today – climateaction.ca.gov – to connect Californians with climate resources like ZEV incentives, home energy programs and turf replacement rebates.

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new website to help Californians save money while fighting climate change. Launched during Earth Week, the new California Climate Action website connects Californians with programs that support a transition to a greener, more sustainable future – including zero emission vehicle (ZEV) incentives, home energy upgrades and turf replacement rebates.

The website comes on the heels of last year’s multi-billion-dollar Climate Commitment budget and represents a new holistic approach to ensuring all Californians – especially lower-income families and those from disadvantaged communities – can access the unprecedented climate resources available to them in one easy-to-use, highly accessible hub.

“We’re making it easier than ever to save money and fight climate change,” said Governor Newsom. “No other state in the nation is doing more to accelerate climate action than California – and thanks to our work with the Legislature, billions of dollars are on the table to help California families go green. The unprecedented dollars we’ve invested in climate action are making a real difference in communities across our state, and we’re using every tool at our disposal to achieve a cleaner, greener future for all.”

Recent state investments championed by Governor Newsom, combined with unprecedented federal funds through the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden last year, mean Californians can get up to $24,500 to purchase a ZEV, thousands of dollars to make home energy upgrades and tax-free rebates for replacing turf to save water. Go to climateaction.ca.gov to learn more about how to access these programs.