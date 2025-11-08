Governor Newsom announces “Quantum California” — strengthening the Golden State’s leadership in next-generation technology

California is uniquely positioned to lead in this critical sector. It is the only state home to both the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy quantum research centers, produces the nation’s top quantum talent, is headquarters for the world’s leading quantum companies, and has five of the world’s top fifteen artificial intelligence programs — at UC Berkeley, UC San Diego, UCLA, Stanford and Caltech.

“Quantum California brings together some of the world’s best researchers, most successful businesses, and top state leaders to advance technology, science, and economic strength — and ensure that California remains the world’s innovation hub,” said University of California President James B. Milliken. “From our campuses to our national labs, UC researchers are at the vanguard of quantum breakthroughs, paving the way to a healthier, safer, and more prosperous California. UC is proud to join our partners in this effort.”

Leading quantum research centers are also based at UC Berkeley, UCLA, USC, and Stanford, alongside industry partners like the Google Quantum AI Campus (affiliated with UC Santa Barbara), Microsoft’s Station Q Lab (UC Santa Barbara), and the Amazon Web Services Center for Quantum Computing (Caltech).

“Berkeley is thrilled and honored to be the launchpad for ‘Quantum California,” said UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons. “Our university excels at what this moment demands: fueling and facilitating the free exchange of ideas between academia, industry, and the government in pursuit of discoveries that will advance the health, well-being, and security of the American people.”