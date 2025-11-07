Paw and order: four new K-9 teams join CHP to increase public safety statewide

“Police canines have proven their usefulness time and again in the situations officers face daily,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “They are hardworking, loyal partners who wake up each day ready to serve. Each of these specialized teams has dedicated time and effort to succeed on the streets, and we are excited to welcome them to our team.”

As part of an extensive 11-week training, handlers and canines completed 400 hours of criminal apprehension and narcotics detection education. All teams met the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) guidelines, ultimately receiving their official title as a Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine at the graduation ceremony in Sacramento.

Each trained canine will serve alongside a K-9 handler who is a CHP officer with vast experience, ensuring seasoned leadership behind each team. These new teams will be joining CHP offices in the following field divisions: Northern, Central, and Inland. As part of their role, they will continue to train at least eight hours a week to maintain peak readiness to protect and serve Californians.