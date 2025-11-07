Governor Newsom fights for Californians’ access to food benefits while Trump basically says “THE POOR MUST STARVE!”

News SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring November 11, 2025, as "Veterans Day."The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below: PROCLAMATION On Veterans Day, we thank those who served in the U.S. military, putting their...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.