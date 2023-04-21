Rapha Clinic Announces Community Support for the Third Annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament sponsored by CareTrack

Still room for additional sponsors and players at April 28 event
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is hosting its third annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament Sponsored by CareTrack to benefit the non-profit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community. The public is invited to play in the tournament held on Friday, April 28 at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and shotgun is at 9:00 a.m.
Participants will participate in a silent auction, enjoy entertainment and a contest provided by Charity Golf International, have a catered lunch provided by Oak Mountain Golf Club, network with local Atlanta and West Georgia entrepreneurs and sports celebrities including Travis Stroud, and play a great round of golf.
The West Georgia organizations sponsoring this year’s ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament include:
- Backswing Golf Tournament
- Bowdon Disposal
- Caliber 1 Construction
- CareTrack - Third year as the lead sponsor
- Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative
- Charity Golf International
- Christopher Arant, MD, FACC
- Clayton Pharmacy
- Dr. Donna T. Moses, DMD
- Dr. William T. Calhoun, DMD and Rapha’s Chairman of the Board
- Leuco Tool
- Fred O’Neal of Edward Jones
- Outback Forestry
- PMG Mortgage
- Dr. Larry Price
- Primary Care of Bremen, Dr. Amy Eubanks and Dr. William Parrish
- Rhythm Communications, LLC
- SMI
- Southeastern Hose
- Spa 3:16
- Tanner Medical Center
- Tisinger Vance, P.C.
- United Community Bank
- Wayne Davis Concrete
- West Georgia Electric
- West Georgia Cardiology
“We look forward to having a spirited competition while raising much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need of health and dental services,” said Dr. William Calhoun, DMD and Rapha’s Chairman of the Board. “We are thankful for the numerous community sponsors that are supporting our West Georgia neighbors in need through this fundraiser.”
