Bollé Safety Strengthens Its Eco Commitment with “Go Green” Initiative

Our goal is to lead the eyewear market towards more eco responsibility and accountability in the industry. Therefore, we have set the goal of reducing our carbon emissions by 35 percent by 2027” — Ian Walbeoff - Vice President of Sales EMEA for Bollé Safety

CARLSBAD, CA, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bollé Safety, a global leader in premium eyewear protection announced its Go Green Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) plan which is punctuated by its first-ever carbon footprint report.

The report details a three-axis plan (Measure, Act, Transform) aimed at reducing its carbon emissions by 35 percent - per product - by 2027.

The company has broken its initiative into several key steps:

● Environmental impact

● Social responsibility

● Corporate governance

The first initiative is to reduce the environmental impact of products and packaging. In this first stage, the company is committed to developing an eco-friendly version of 100 percent of all new products developed, and 50 percent of its existing top selling models by 2025.

Next, the company is improving its packaging. The brand, which equips 20 million users worldwide, has committed to ensuring that 95 percent of its packaging will be eco-friendly by 2024.

Looking beyond the environmental impact, the company is also committed to improving its social responsibility by taking the following steps. Ensure ethical working practices in the supply chain. Strengthening diversity, inclusion and employee engagement and offering support, through its philanthropic commitment to causes aligned with its core values.

This social responsibility component will also deploy ESG ambassadors to work on everything from mobility packaging to corporate parity issues. Bollé Safety’s corporate governance initiative will encompass a fair pricing model; a new code of conduct for all Bollé Safety partners; and a partnership with the SEDEX Network—an organization that helps businesses make smarter ESG decisions.

