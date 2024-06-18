DIOZ Group Designs, Manufactures COPA América Apparel and Merchandise

The Dioz Team modeling COPA América Merchandise they produced

Leading Private Label Manufacturer to Supply Apparel, Merchandise and Souvenirs

"This relationship presented both challenges and rewards. We are pleased that we could meet COPA América’s requirements for their staff uniforms and event merchandise." ” — Johnny Beig, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dioz Group is excited to partner with the upcoming COPA América international soccer tournament, supplying all of the off-field apparel, merchandise and souvenirs. The month-long tournament begins June 20 in Atlanta and will be played across the United States culminating with the finals on July 14 in Miami.

The Dioz Group got to work designing, developing and manufacturing all of the off-field staff apparel, event merchandise, and souvenirs in March 2024 and completed the task in just over two months, ensuring the international event has all the off-field apparel and merchandise it needs to run a successful international event.

Johnny Beig, Senior vice president of Strategic Partnerships and growth at the Dioz Group, stated, "This relationship presented both challenges and rewards. We are pleased that we could meet COPA América’s requirements for their staff uniforms and event merchandise."

During the brief production period, a wide range of items were specifically designed and produced for COPA América. These included staff uniforms, multiple accessories, duffle bags, cinch bags, water bottles, scarves, magnets, and more. The popularity of soccer has grown significantly in the United States over the last thirty years, especially among Gen Z fans. This year, the excitement around soccer will be showcased as the COPA América tournament takes place across the U.S. starting on June 20. COPA América's attraction to fans of top-ranked teams and players worldwide will solidify soccer's status as a lucrative marketing opportunity.

The Dioz Group has provided off-field apparel and merchandise for various events, teams, and leagues. Notable examples include the Super Bowl, FIFA, UFC, IRONMAN Race Series, London Marathon, Crunch Fitness, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Dodgers, LA Lakers, and LA Clippers, as soccer continues to reshape the sports industry and culture as a whole.

