Bollé Safety Launches Globe Safety Goggle Collection for Industrial Market

Bollé Safety Globe

New Protective Goggle Designed For Wide Range Of Industrial Uses

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bollé Safety, the world-renowned manufacturer of safety glasses and goggles, announced today the launch of their latest industrial goggle, Globe.

Globe provides optimum protection and an exceptional field of vision to provide industrial workers with complete eye protection. Available in several versions, Globe is an essential solution for anyone looking for an ultra-protective, simple & effective goggle.

“We are excited to grow Bollé Safetys’ industrial catalog by offering a goggle that exceeds the safety expectations of the Industrial workforce,” said Julieann Billings-Riordan, North American Trade Marketing Manager for Bollé Safety.

Globe’s lightly translucent frame offers a better perception of the environment, without glare, for optimal vision, using Bollé proprietary Platinum Lite Technology - an exclusive anti-fog and anti-scratch coating applied to the lenses to far exceed industry standards.

Bollé Safety’s Platinum Lite lenses were designed to guard against fogging and scratches. Fogging is one of the recurring problems that many workers face. However, ensuring optical clarity in all conditions is important to improve the prevention of work-related accidents and maximize productivity. To achieve the highest scratch certifications, lenses must retain their optical qualities (luminance factor) after undergoing the fine particle deterioration test.

Additional unique features include:

Lightweight material (3.98 OZ)

Adjustable fit (Flexible frame)

User-friendly color coding

Wide Adjustable Strap (Mounts over helmets)

Panoramic vision (Wide Lens | Translucent frame)

As part of Bollé Safety's commitment to the environment, the Globe has been designed to offer improved recyclability of the product at the end of its life, by quickly separating the materials from each other to aid the sorting of the untreated parts.

About Bollé Safety

Created more than 130 years ago in France, Bollé Safety is the global PPE EYEWEAR SPECIALIST (Personal Protective Equipment). As an international player, Bollé Safety offers a wide range of innovative eye protection products that are comfortable, designed, and adapted to each market segment (construction, health, energy, heavy industry, defense, clean rooms, automotive, office automation, etc.), with a growing focus on Eco conception. In more than 100 countries, Bollé Safety equips 20 million workers with products that improve their performance and well-being, from the moment there are risks for the face and the eyes, even in extreme environments. Since 2021, the brand has accelerated its CSR approach. This approach focuses on the measure of its impacts, product, and packaging innovations as well as internal commitments. To learn more please visit: