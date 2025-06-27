Realoq Launches RE-Engage to Turn Cold Leads into Closings with AI for Agents and Brokers

Realoq RE-Engage is an AI driven solution that helps agents convert dormant leads into new opportunities

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realoq is launching RE-Engage, an AI-driven solution designed to help agents and brokers reconnect with dormant leads and convert them into viable opportunities. This innovative tool automates follow-up messaging, allowing real estate professionals to re-engage previously unresponsive prospects effectively.

“Most leads don’t go cold; they simply go quiet,” said Anvesh Chakravartula, CEO of Realoq. “With RE-Engage, we empower agents to consistently follow up and stay relevant, delivering the right message at precisely the right moment. It's not just automation—it's intelligence in action.”

Key Features of RE-Engage:

* Intelligent, Contextual Messaging: Each communication is tailored based on lead activity and behavior, ensuring that follow-ups feel personal rather than robotic.

* Always-On Lead Nurture: RE-Engage operates continuously in the background, helping agents remain top-of-mind for long-term prospects until they are ready to act.

* Lead Readiness Alerts: Get real-time notifications when previously dormant leads exhibit renewed interest, allowing for timely engagement.

* Seamless Integration with Realoq CRM: RE-Engage works within the Realoq platform, eliminating the need for agents to toggle between multiple tools.

* User Control: Agents can review, customize, or override all AI-generated messages, ensuring they maintain expert oversight in communications.

To help agents and brokers get started and experience the benefits of RE-Engage, Realoq is offering a complimentary one-month trial across all pricing tiers. Whether you're a solo agent or managing a team, now is the perfect time to explore the potential of this intelligent lead revival tool without any upfront commitment.

About Realoq:

Realoq is a comprehensive real estate technology platform that connects consumers, agents, and brokerages with smart tools and modern digital experiences. Operating across California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington, Realoq offers solutions throughout the entire real estate journey, from property search and transactions to advanced AI-powered tools such as RE-Engage.

