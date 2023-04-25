cloudEQ ranked #1 for Best Company Outlook 2023!

cloudEQ added 2 new awards to the shelf this quarter, ranking #1 for Best Company Outlook 2023 and #18 for Best Engineering Teams 2023.
NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES , April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- cloudEQ’s Company Outlook took first place over competitors in the category. The company’s gender (top 25%) and diversity scores (top 10%) also indicate the upward momentum of cloudEQ as a powerhouse company still in touch with the emotional intelligence needed to build and keep a strong team. It’s no surprise that 99% of employees answered “yes” to the question “Are you proud to be a part of your company?”.
The Engineering department also earned a new accolade as #18 on the list of Best Engineering Teams. 98% of cloudEQ employees report that they look forward to working with their coworkers – an impressive feat by any standard. The emotional intelligence of cloudEQ’s Engineering team has real-world benefits in the client sphere; when customers are truly heard, the team can get to the root of a problem and deliver a solution that exceeds their expectations. This award underscores the theme of satisfied employees working together toward mutual goals: excellence, positivity, and inclusivity.
These honors are added to an already notable list of awards, including Best CEO 2022 (#19), Best Company Culture 2022 (#21), and Best Company for Diversity 2022 (#41). Thousands of ratings from current employees have maintained a consistent A+ culture rating, which combined with one of the lowest turnover rates in the industry, suggests that team members are fulfilled and motivated to continue working for cloudEQ.
About cloudEQ:
cloudEQ is a professional services company with hundreds of certified experts in Microsoft, Amazon, Google, New Relic, ServiceNow, Big Panda, Virtana, and much more. We are Fortune 100 executives, experienced leaders, and technical experts with a mission to provide experience-based cloud services. With experience on both sides of the table, cloudEQ offers a depth and breadth of knowledge you can leverage as your own. When it comes to our teams, we maintain an in-house training and learning center to ensure we’re always learning and building the right team for you.
As the people who power your digital transformation, we embody the EQ (emotional intelligence) needed for a strong rapport and partnership. We demonstrate this through empathy and understanding of your business goals and your people. It’s our depth of experience that leads to trust, and it’s the trust in our people that leads to powerful results.
Specializing in migration, optimization, and automation of your cloud environment, you can count on cloudEQ to lead your transformation with speed that lasts.
Our vision and mission to deliver cloud technology services with a focus on our client's needs first. EQ in business is the commitment to focusing on understanding client and employee success as a core component to the company's activities. At cloudEQ our clients and employees come first and we are proud to be serving them both.
