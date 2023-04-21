Friday, April 21

Washington state bans sale of most semi-automatic rifles

The Washington Legislature has passed a law to ban the sale, importation and distribution of assault-style rifles, sending one of the highest-profile firearms-regulation bills to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. Inslee, a three-term Democrat and former congressman who supported the federal assault weapons ban, requested House Bill 1240, along with Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and is expected to sign it. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds, bars the distribution, manufacture, importation or sale of AR-style semi-automatic rifles, as well as some other kinds of semi-automatic weapons. “We do not have to continue to tolerate these weapons of war in our community,” Peterson said in a statement last month when the bill first passed the House. “This is not a ban on possession, nor is it a ban on personal protection. This policy acknowledges the data and reduces the risk of harm our communities face with a policy we know will be effective in saving lives.” Continue reading at Crosscut. (Ted S. Warren)

New law gives nurses stronger voice in setting hospital staffing levels

Nurses secured a greater role in deciding minimum staffing levels in hospitals across the state under a law signed Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee. The legislation requires hospital administrators and nurses to agree on the number of staff assigned in each patient care unit, and how workers will be assured of receiving proper rest and meal breaks. Senate Bill 5236, sponsored by Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, represents a compromise between nurses and hospital leaders. The two sides battled to a draw in the 2022 session. “I’m just thrilled that we got it to the finish line,” Robinson said. “It will make conditions better for nurses and patients.” Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Kevin Clark)

Washington establishes cold case unit to investigate missing and murdered Indigenous peoples cases

On April 20, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law Substitute House Bill 1177 that establishes a cold case unit specifically for missing and murdered Indigenous women and people (MMIWP) in the state. “This legislation will ensure that Indigenous victims of crime receive robust, thorough investigations and potential prosecution,” Inslee said. Rep. Debra Lekanoff, (D-40th District) was the primary sponsor of the bill, which passed unanimously in the house and senate during the legislative session. Lekanoff is a co-chair on the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force, which recommended the legislation in 2022. “We have witnessed women who look like me, aunties, girls who look like me, grandmothers, go missing one after another with unresolved cases, unresolved attention from governing bodies,” Lekanoff said. Now, Lekanoff said, Washington state is leading the nation and making missing and murdered Indigenous people a priority for the state. Continue reading at Northwest Public Broadcasting. (Johanna Bejarano)

Associated Press

US setting record pace for mass killings in 2023

Axios

Sen. Murray becomes first woman to cast 10,000 votes in the Senate

Bellingham Herald

Roundabout aims to help make streets safe in this part of Bellingham

WA state down payments on houses among most expensive in U.S. How much do area homes cost?

Capital Press

Senator casts ‘no’ votes to protest cap-and-trade fees on farmers

Columbian

Cowlitz Tribe opens cannabis dispensary

Opinion: Legislature’s to do list: Poverty, theft, gas tax (Cleveland)

The Daily News

What you need to know about Washington state’s red-flag gun law

WSDOT returns to Lewis and Clark Bridge to check on repairs

Everett Herald

New law gives nurses stronger voice in setting hospital staffing levels (Robinson)

Everett weighs expanding ‘no sit’ ban, giving mayor more discretion

Snohomish County pays out another $325K over ex-prosecutor’s workplace

Letter: Expanded Child Tax Credit made difference for millions

News Tribune

Pacific NW was one of the only places in the world to endure a ‘cold’ March. Here’s why

New York Times

Supreme Court Is Expected to Decide on Access to Abortion Pill as Appeal Moves Forward

Puget Sound Business Journal

Report: Seattle has 5th-highest average pay for cybersecurity jobs

Seattle Medium

One Seattle Day Of Service Is May 20

Seattle Times

WA looks to tap youth athletic funds for minor league stadium upgrades (Billig, Mullet)

School closures, cuts to clubs and music possible as WA schools face ‘cliff’

Seattle-area millennials are buying homes — just not in King County

Murray makes history as first female senator to cast 10,000 votes

Editorial: WA’s momentous new gun laws draw a line

Opinion: Republicans are digging themselves into a hole on abortion

Sol De Yakima

Servicios de interpretación en español son parte vital de la atención médica en el valle de Yakima

Spokesman Review

EWU gets broader authority for doctorate degrees (Leavitt)

Inslee signs bill officially repealing death penalty in Washington (Hansen)

‘Not just a crisis of Indian country’: Washington to form special unit to investigate scourge of slain Indigenous people (Lekanoff)

Pacific Northwest’s Congressional delegation remain far apart on debt ceiling talks after release of House GOP proposal

Tri-City Herald

Reduce, reuse, recycle. PNNL’s spin on Earth Day science and technology innovations

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

College Place, Walla Walla review options for joint wastewater program

Yakima Herald-Republic

Electric aircraft could make Yakima viable option for expansion, airport director says

Editorial: Earth Day’s message helps keep us on track

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Inslee signs bill banning death penalty in Washington state

Seattle city workers frustrated over proposed 1% pay increase

How Washington could be impacted by SCOTUS ruling on mifepristone

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

State legislature passes bill that would ban pre-employment cannabis tests (Keiser)

Gov. Inslee signs bill targeting illegal robocalls in Washington (Leavitt)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

28 Washington mayors sign letter to state legislature regarding drug possession laws

Nonprofit concerned after Washington bill to set age limit for marriage at 18 stalls (Stonier)

KNKX Public Radio

Short-haul truckers call for equitable distribution of Washington’s climate dollars

US inventory: old forests cover area larger than California

KUOW Public Radio

Negligent drivers who kill pedestrians in WA may face new penalties

WA set to become 10th state to ban assault-style weapons

KXLY (ABC)

The Power of Water: Spokane’s river and aquifer threatened by climate change, population growth

NW Public Radio

Tri-State Hospital to hold active shooter drill Friday

Washington establishes cold case unit to investigate missing and murdered Indigenous peoples cases (Lekanoff)

Q13 TV (FOX)

Gov. Inslee signs bill to remove death penalty from state law in Washington

Gov. Inslee expected to sign legislation banning semi-automatic weapons (Peterson)

Fentanyl, meth account for half of about 1,000 drug-related deaths in King County in 2022

Cascadia Daily News

Blaine Municipal Court makes resources more accessible for defendants

Crosscut

Washington strip clubs won’t be selling alcohol anytime soon (Saldaña)

Washington state bans sale of semi-automatic rifles (Peterson, Jinkins)

MyNorthwest

SeaTac names new police chief with 22 years of law enforcement experience