Paving project beginning on I-40 between Holbrook and Joseph City

HOLBROOK – The Arizona Department of Transportation will continue two improvement projects on Interstate 40 from Joseph City through Holbrook (mileposts 278-290) starting Monday, April 24.

Crews will be working on the bridge decks at the Tanner Wash Bridge and the Geronimo Road overpass, as part of a pavement improvement project along I-40 from Joseph City to Perkins Valley Road.

For more information, visit the project webpage.

Additionally, crews will be striping the highway and installing traffic counters from Perkins Valley Road through Holbrook. For more information, please visit the project webpage.

Both projects are expected to be completed by early May.

Restrictions will be lifted each day after hours and on weekends. At least one lane of traffic will be open in each direction during paving operations.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down, stay alert and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zones.