One Person Deceased After Rowley Fire 

ROWLEY — An older adult was pronounced deceased after being transported from the scene of a three-alarm fire early this morning, said Rowley Fire Chief Mark Emery, Rowley Police Chief Scott A. Dumas, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

“This fire is still under investigation, but the first firefighters into the home did not hear smoke alarms,” Chief Emery said. “Working smoke alarms are your first line of defense against a fire. Be sure you have them installed on every level of the residence, and please take a few minutes to check on older relatives, friends, and neighbors to see if they need help installing, testing, or maintaining their alarms.”

The Rowley Fire Department responded to the area of 2 Railroad Ave. after a passerby spotted smoke at about 4:09 this morning. On arrival, they observed smoke and flames within the home. They made entry and located one person, an older adult male, inside the residence. He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

“In the past three weeks, fires in homes without working smoke alarms have claimed six older adults’ lives,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Most fatal fires take place at home, and smoke alarms are vitally important to alert you to the danger. Test them once a month, change the batteries twice a year, and replace them every 10 years. Many local fire departments have programs that can help older adults protect themselves from fires at home. Please don’t hesitate to ask.”

This morning’s fire does not appear suspicious, but the exact cause is being investigated by fire investigators from the Rowley Fire Department and Rowley Police Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. They are assisted by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

The fire departments of Boxford, Georgetown, Hamilton, Ipswich, Newbury, Newburyport, and Topsfield provided mutual aid at the scene, while Amesbury, Groveland, Salisbury, and West Newbury provided station coverage. Rehab 5 canteen services supported personnel at the scene.

