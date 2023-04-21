Daily Session Report for Friday, April 21, 2023

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,965 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 21, 2023
Convened at 12 Noon for Non-Voting Session
Adjourned at 12:10 P.M.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
HB 643 From Housing and Community Development to Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities
Bills and Resolutions Reported from Committee
HB 148 From Education as Amended
HB 301 From Education as Amended
HB 663 From Education as Committed
HB 668 From Education as Amended
HB 155 From Health as Amended
HB 494 From Health as Amended
HB 507 From Health as Amended
HB 666 From Housing and Community Development as Committed
HR 61 From Housing and Community Development as Committed
HB 1 From Judiciary Re-Reported as Committed
HB 95 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 115 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 394 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 900 From Judiciary as Amended
SB 1 From Judiciary Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, April 24, 2023 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.