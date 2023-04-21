Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,965 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Friday, April 21, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 21, 2023

Convened at 12 Noon for Non-Voting Session

Adjourned at 12:10 P.M.

 

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 643        From Housing and Community Development to Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities

 

Bills and Resolutions Reported from Committee

 

HB 148       From Education as Amended

HB 301       From Education as Amended

HB 663       From Education as Committed

HB 668       From Education as Amended

HB 155       From Health as Amended

HB 494       From Health as Amended

HB 507       From Health as Amended

HB 666       From Housing and Community Development as Committed

HR 61         From Housing and Community Development as Committed

HB 1           From Judiciary Re-Reported as Committed

HB 95         From Judiciary as Amended

HB 115       From Judiciary as Amended

HB 394       From Judiciary as Committed

HB 900       From Judiciary as Amended

SB 1            From Judiciary Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, April 24, 2023 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Friday, April 21, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more