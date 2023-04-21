Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, announces membership into the ISSWSH

Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, announces membership into the International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH)
UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Werner, the founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, is now a member of the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health (ISSWSH). ISSWSH is an academic and scientific organization that provides opportunities for communication among researchers, practitioners, and scholars about women’s sexual function. They support the highest standards of ethics and professionalism in research, education, and clinical practice of women’s sexuality. They also provide the public accurate information about women’s sexuality and sexual health.
In addition to Lori’s membership in ISSWSH, she will serve as a member of the Social Media committee for ISSWSH in 2023.
“I sincerely trust that (Lori’s) active participation, ideas, and professional experience will be a great contribution to the development of the projects of the Social Media committee and to the further enhancement of the ISSWSH,” said Sue Goldstein, President of ISSWSH.
Lori Werner has been featured in Forbes, Inc Magazine, Enterprising Women Magazine, Healthcare Tech Outlook, and she’s a member of the North American Menopause Society and is a sought-after speaker at medical conferences for her knowledge and experience in women’s health marketing.
“It’s important as a women’s health marketing agency that we stay informed of the latest advancements in women’s health. We have participated in ISSWSH events as an exhibitor, but I knew that I wanted to be more involved. I’m honored to be a member of ISSWSH and am excited to contribute to helping with the social media committee and raising awareness for women’s sexual health around the globe,” said Werner. “I know that our team at Medical Marketing Whiz is going to benefit tremendously from the additional knowledge we gain from the organization and membership as well.”
About Medical Marketing Whiz
Medical Marketing Whiz is a women’s health marketing agency specializing in women’s health and helping practitioners who offer intimate wellness treatments. The company has been recognized by the International Society for Cosmetogynecology as the best women’s health marketing agency for the last two years and has worked with hundreds of medical practices across the country to help doctors become leaders in the intimate wellness space by utilizing marketing strategies that better inform patients about sexual health and treatment options available.
Along with helping women’s sexual health providers, Medical Marketing Whiz works with specialties such as urogynecologists, obstetricians, functional medicine physicians, concierge medicine, and aesthetics.
Medical Marketing Whiz’s personalized approach to marketing helps practices grow in-office procedures such as intimate health, aesthetics, and hormone therapy while building relationships with their patients and community. Medical Marketing Whiz thrives on forming long-lasting relationships with our clients and helping them prosper year after year!
About ISSWSH
Women have been ignored for their sexual concerns for too long. ISSWSH is here to let women know it’s okay to talk about it! They are dedicated to creating better sex lives for women and their partners. ISSWSH has practitioners all over the world that contribute. It’s the premier society for patients to get more availability and for doctors to get more education. It’s a multidisciplinary society that has contributors from all specialties that are dedicated to improving a women’s life.
There are a number of reasons it’s beneficial to be a member of ISSWSH.
You get access to world experts in medicine. Medical journals and a network of mentoring of people doing the research. ISSWHS is trying to reach everyone so they can have a better sex life. People who have a happy sex life live longer and happier. Who doesn’t want that?
