Truth and Liberty Coalition Presents Inaugural Awards Banquet Fundraiser
Honoring the work and sacrifice of longtime lawyer and minister Mat Staver and Colorado cake artist Jack Phillips.
Biblical values and freedom are under attack in our nation like never before. It is critically important that we support patriots who stand for truth in the face of opposition and persecution.”WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc., non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado will hold its inaugural awards banquet fundraiser on Friday, May 5 at 6:00 pm on the campus of Charis Bible College, located at 800 Gospel Truth Way in Woodland Park, Colorado.
— Richard Harris, Truth & Liberty Coalition Executive Director
At the banquet, the organization will honor the work and sacrifice of longtime lawyer and minister Mat Staver and Colorado cake artist Jack Phillips, two Americans who have stood for biblical values and religious freedom.
The keynote speaker will be a bestselling author and award-winning filmmaker, Dinesh D’Souza. D’Souza’s political documentaries 2016: Obama’s America and America: Imagine a World Without Her are among the highest-grossing political films ever.
An immigrant who grew up in Mumbai, India, D’Souza came to the United States in 1978 as an exchange student. He attended Dartmouth College, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. He was a domestic policy analyst at the Reagan White House and a scholar at think tanks such as the American Enterprise Institute and the Hoover Institution at Stanford. He teamed up with his wife, Debbie to produce a daily podcast which debuted in January 2021 and is part of the Salem Podcast Network. In May 2022, D’Souza teamed up with True the Vote to bring to light a movie called 2000 Mules, released in May 2022.
Banquet guests will also enjoy an elegant three-course dinner and experience the uplifting dramatic, musical performance, We Will Not Bow Down written by Elizabeth and Robert Muren.
The Truth & Liberty Coalition was established by Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries & Charis Bible College to educate, unify and mobilize Christians to stand for truth and positive change in the public square.
Richard Harris serves as the organization’s Executive Director.
“Truth & Liberty Coalition stands for preserving America’s constitutional republic and the guarantee to each citizen the protection of their Creator-given rights,” shared Harris.
“Biblical values and freedom are under attack in our nation like never before. It is critically important that we support patriots who stand for truth in the face of opposition and persecution. That’s why we have decided to honor Mat Staver and Jack Phillips and host this fundraising event for Truth & Liberty Coalition,” said Harris.
Honoree Mat Staver, the founder, and chairman of Liberty Counsel, will receive the Samuel Adams Award for Courageous Christian Leadership, in recognition of his career spent “defending sacred Constitutional liberties, especially during the recent COVID-19 pandemic,” said Harris. “Staver and his team fought for the rights of churches to assemble, nurses to care for the sick, and armed service members to serve.”
Honoree Jack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado, will receive the Samuel Whittemore Award for Heroic Christian Citizenship. Phillips has resolutely fought for the last ten years for his right to hold to the dictates of his conscience.
Tickets to the banquet are $150 per guest and may be purchased at https://truthandliberty.net/awards.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(C)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs.
[https://truthandliberty.net/]
