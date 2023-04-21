United Esports and Talon Creator Gamtoh Produce Musical Album In First of its Kind Collab

United Esports logo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United Esports, the leading esports media and marketing organization and Talon Esports, the Hong Kong based esports org with teams competing across top titles and millions of fans on a global scale, proudly announce today the launch of their collaborative music album for one of Thailand’s biggest content creators, Gamtoh. The album was co-produced by Gamtoh, renowned American musician and songwriter Prince Fox, and musician-turned-executive Felix LaHaye.

With only a minuscule amount of copyright-free music available to streamers, Talon and United Esports saw an opportunity to find new ways to collaborate and create. The album, Game Time by Gamtoh, is a playful blend of house and EDM, with each track representing a specific moment in the gaming experience. Track titles include, “Final Match”, and “Loading Screen,” with the debut track “Waiting Room” dropping today. The tracks will be featured during Gamoth’s live streams and shared with her community.

“When we first began developing this album, we set out to support an incredible creator and help her achieve complete creative control over her content,” said Felix LaHaye, founder and CEO of United Esports. “In widening our scope, we see this kind of creative outlet becoming a game changer for so many other creators with Gamtoh blazing the trail.”

“Having tracks which mimic the energy and personality of Gamtoh is exciting for her fans and also allows her to take control of her expression through ownership of her own music,” said Sean Zhang, CEO of Talon Esports. “We believe this will be revolutionary for the industry and will look to push this to other content creators within the esports ecosystem.”

Co-producer Prince Fox (Sam Lassner) added, “Felix and I want to create a la carte gaming albums that reflect the gamers themselves, regardless of the games they choose to play, and we are thrilled that our first partner in this endeavor is the supremely talented and charismatic Gamtoh.”

This exciting endeavor marks the fist of many albums the organizations hope to produce together as they work to bring creative control to steamers all over the world.

“Waiting Room” is available to listen to now by clicking HERE

About United Esports:

United Esports is a prominent gaming media organization based in North America that was founded in 2018 by renowned industry expert Felix LaHaye. The company has established itself as a top creative partner and gaming agency of record for many global brands. They have earned multiple industry campaign of the year awards and had a record year in 2022, where they brought in over a dozen industry awards, including a coveted Streamy Award for their work with Tampax. United Esports is currently present across three spaces in the gaming world: Media & Marketing, Esports Bars (Meltdown Esports Bars), and Asain-focused esports investments (PSG Talon).



About Talon Esports:

Talon is a leading esports, culture and lifestyle platform in Asia, with headquarters in Hong Kong. Regional offices are located in Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines and South Korea. Talon was established in 2017 and operates seven professional esports teams in five markets and has accolades of over 30 tournament wins. Talon operates its own creative studio to run the industry-best esports marketing, content creation, and activities for Talon and its partners. For more information visit talon.gg

