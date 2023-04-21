New Dock at Lake Cachuma Marina

The new impressive dock built by hospitality company, ExplorUS.
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lake Cachuma Marina is in the process of finalizing dock renovations after recent flooding destroyed the previous dock. The marina’s services are operated by ExplorUS, a hospitality management company that operates in parks across the country.
Lake Cachuma is nestled in the Santa Ynez Valley, where visitors can enjoy being surrounded by beautiful mountain views. The lake is a no-body-contact reservoir where visitors can relax on the lake in various watercraft while exploring the 42-mile shoreline stretching across the horizon. Anglers can fish for bass, crappie, trout and catfish, and all visitors are welcome to browse the selection of rental craft, including pontoon and fishing boats.
The new 6,200 square foot dock is not your standard wooden dock. This replacement is built to last, being constructed with a steel structure and concrete surface. ExplorUS hopes that this dock serves as a lasting amenity for not only the current visitors of Lake Cachuma but also their children and grandchildren in the future. “We are so pleased with how the new dock turned out. This dock will stand the test of time,” said Frank Pikus, the hospitality company’s CEO. “The new dock will help provide an easy and pleasurable experience when visitors, employees, and boaters enter and exit boats.”
The marina offers boats rentals, pontoons, fishing boats, kayaks, pedal boats, items for sale at the Bait n Tackle Shop, and a gas station located next to the marina and dock. A full-service camp store is also under ExplorUS management at Lake Cachuma. The store features products such as souvenirs, food, drinks, ice, propane, general groceries, and more!
The hospitality company plans to bring in new pontoons and fishing boats to rehabilitate the current boat fleet. There are currently yearly lease slips for boats and additional slips will be available in the future. This group is passionate about preserving and protecting the ability for future generations to enjoy the unique landscapes and precious environmental resources where it operates.
