NEW CONCESSION TO OPEN AT TAHQUAMENON FALLS STATE PARK

A hospitality management company, ExplorUS, will manage the newly built café and gift shop in the lower falls of Tahquamenon Falls State Park.
PARADISE, MICHIGAN, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A hospitality management company, ExplorUS, formerly known as Ortega National Parks, will manage the newly built café and gift shop in the lower falls of Tahquamenon Falls State Park located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Operating in parks across the country, ExplorUS has extensive experience in food, beverage, and retail.
Tahquamenon Falls is Michigan’s second largest state park and borders on Lake Superior. It is partly located in Chippewa County and Luce County. The park follows the Tahquamenon River and drains into Whitefish Bay and includes a single 50-foot (15 m) drop (one of the largest waterfalls east of the Mississippi), known as the Upper Falls, plus the cascades and rapids collectively called the Lower Falls. With almost 22 miles of hiking trails and 350 campsites, the park hosts as many as 580,000 visitors per year. The falls are among Michigan’s most photographed places.
The gift shop known as the Lower Tahquamenon Falls Café & Gift Shop is located near the Lower Falls and has recently been replaced with a new building. The gift shop will feature souvenirs such as T-shirts, ornaments, coffee mugs, and water bottles. The café will have a full lunch menu including burgers, pork sandwiches, loaded tots, sweet corn nuggets, chicken tenders and of course ice cream. Some camping and fishing gear will also be available. Guests of the park will be able to rent boats and kayaks through the concession as well.
An opening date is planned for Memorial Day weekend with a soft opening Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Hours of operation for the holiday weekend are:
Wed-Thurs: May 24th - 25th –9am – 5pm
Fri – Mon: May 26th – 29th – Memorial weekend. 9am – 8pm
Tue – Sun: May 30th – June 4th – 10am – 6pm
The new concession company, ExplorUS, is thrilled to add Tahquamenon Falls to its portfolio. “We can’t wait to start working at the Lower Falls,” said Frank Pikus, CEO of ExplorUS. “Our team is excited to open this new concession that will serve the many Michigan patrons as well as new travelers to the area.”
ExplorUS is dedicated to preserving and protecting the unique environments and precious resources of the sites where it operates, allowing guests and future generations to experience the beauty, serenity, and splendor of local, state, and national parks. It provides concession services at over 60 locations nationwide. This is the companies first Michigan property. You can find out more about ExplorUS and job listings at www.goexplorus.com.
